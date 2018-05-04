Fort Irwin celebrates selfless service at annual appreciation ceremony

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Soldiers, Family Members and Civilians from across the Fort Irwin community gathered to honor 44 volunteers for their selfless service April 24 during the annual Volunteer of the Year appreciation ceremony.

Throughout 2017, 215 Fort Irwin volunteers contributed over 28,000 hours coaching youth sports, leading Boy Scouts, sustaining unit Family Readiness Groups, supporting Fort Irwin schools, and assisting Army Community Services.

The Fort Irwin Garrison Commander, Col. Seth Krummrich, said the evening was about recognizing individuals who are not just volunteers, but also leaders within the community who make Fort Irwin a special place.

“We could not provide the events, programs or quality of life without these phenomenal volunteers,” said Krummrich. “The community is built and led by these volunteers that we recognize tonight.”

Earning the title of NTC Volunteer of the Year for 2017 was Brandy Conyers, who racked up over 1,230 volunteer hours. Conyers’ husband is currently deployed with the 2916th Aviation Battalion, B229. She serves as the Family Readiness Group (FRG) leader for the company.

“I just love giving back to the community, especially military families,” said Conyers. “The military community has given so much to me, and I just feel like I want to give back to them — especially the Families of B229. Going through this deployment together, I wish I could do more for them.”

Her selfless service awarded her the top honor for the evening. She also serves as the board secretary for the Lewis Elementary Parent Teacher Association and newsletter editor for the Military Civilian Spouses Club, all while raising two children on her own during her husband’s deployment.

“Fort Irwin is more of a tight knit community than anywhere else that we’ve lived. There’s always someone willing to help here,” Conyers said.

The Garrison Commander concluded the ceremony by presenting a symbolic check to the community for $697,597.72 – the value of all the volunteers’ time and energy.

“I’m humbled and inspired by the work you all do and extremely grateful. You are the leaders in our community. Please continue to work and inspire others, and, from a grateful community, we thank you very much,” Krummrich said.