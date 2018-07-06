High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

July 6, 2018
 

National Training Center holds inaugural Pride Month celebration

By Codi Kozacek
NTC / Fort Irwin PAO

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The National Training Center held its inaugural Pride Month celebration June 20 at the Sandy Basin Community Center. The event highlighted the service of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) individuals throughout the U.S. Armed Forces.

National Pride Month is celebrated in June each year in commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall riots that helped spark the modern gay rights movement. While LGBT Soldiers have long served in the Army, they could not openly disclose their sexual orientation until the 2011 repeal of the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” law.

Master Chief Petty Officer Dwayne D. Beebe-Franqui, the guest speaker at the event, served in the Navy throughout the duration of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”. He said he will never forget the day it was repealed, when he could finally bring “100 percent” of himself to the table.

“I think that the challenges I faced for so many years created this passion in me for other people, and especially the LGBT community, to be seen and live their authentic lives,” he said. “So when repeal happened of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ I believed it in my heart to be an example, to be a mentor, to be somebody who other people can look towards.”

During his 26-year career in the Navy, he has served three presidents and now works as the Force Command Climate Specialist for the Commander at Naval Installations Command in Washington, D.C. He said the most important advice he can give to younger service members is to have goals and stick to them.

“The accomplishments that I have done are just sheer not giving up,” he said. “You just keep working hard, and you may never get noticed, but if you keep working hard, you will achieve that goal. I’ve learned that through so many experiences, that it’s my core belief.  I would tell a lot of young service members to dream big and work away at those goals, steadily and slowly, and you will make it.”

The Pride event was hosted by the NTC EO/EEO Offices, the Fort Irwin Medical Activity and the Fort Irwin Dental Clinic Command. In closing remarks, Lt. Col. Elliot Bermudez-Colon, commander of the Fort Irwin Dental Activity, underscored the importance of diversity.

“As we celebrate Pride month, let us take pride in all of the Soldiers and civilians who serve our great nation,” he said. “Here at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, we celebrate the value of a diverse and inclusive workforce and community.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Follow us on Pinterest

 

Follow us on Pinterest:

High Desert Warrior Pinterest Page


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
1-DSC_4694

916th Support Brigade holds change of command at NTC

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — After serving two years as the 916th Support Brigade commander, Col. Sidney Melton relinquished command to Col. Kenneth Bradford at the National Training Center, June 20. Brig. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, comma...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Fort Irwin and 11th Armored Cavalry Museum closes

The Museum at Fort Irwin closed its doors on July 1, for extensive remodeling and conversion to a “Heritage Center.” The museum, built for Soldiers, by Soldiers, opened in the early days of the National Training Center. Soldier volunteers were allowed to remodel the former dining facility and convert the space into a museum, highlighting...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Army
1JWLS Walters

LTC Walters shows the power within through Army Medicine

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Lt. Col. Katrina E. Walters attended the annual Joint Women Leadership Symposium, themed “The Power Within You,”  as a guest speaker on the healthcare panel at San Diego Convention Center, June 21. ...
 
Full Story »

 