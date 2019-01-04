High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


January 4, 2019
 

An Equestrian Christmas

The High Desert Equestrian Club hosted “A Country Christmas,” complete with pony rides, horse riding demos and vendors.

1-MCSC5

Many gathered at the Country Christmas event for grooming and horse care lessons, as well as the pony rides.

1-Michelle Adams

Michelle Adams rides one of the horses at the event

1-Minh Do4

Many got into the holiday spirit at the event by dressing up for the season.



 

