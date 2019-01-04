Fire training is a blast at NTC during Annual Inland Empire Fire Explorer Academy

FORT IRWIN (December 2018) — Fort Irwin hosted 152 men and women for the 27th Annual Inland Empire Fire Explorer Academy from Dec. 5-9. Members conducted training that included fire control, firefighter safety and survival, ventilation, structural firefighting, and Fighting Flammable Liquid and Gases fires.

This is a five-day mini academy where Explorers ages 14-21 participate in a variety of fire suppression functions.

There was also a “Go Drill” Competition between the San Bernardino Country Fire post out of Victorville, Calif. and Norco Fire post 1400 but Victorville won.