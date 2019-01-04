High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

January 4, 2019
 

Ft. Irwin, California Formation of Restoration Advisory Board (RAB)

The Department of Defense recognizes the importance of stakeholder participation in the Installation Restoration Program process. Therefore, Fort Irwin is soliciting interest in establishing a Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) to improve public participation and involve the community in the restoration decision-making process. The RAB is intended to include community members who reflect the diverse interests of the local community. RAB members will be asked to review and comment on plans and activities relating to the ongoing environmental studies and restoration activities at Ft. Irwin. RAB members will have the opportunity to provide input on activities that will accelerate the restoration. Members will also be expected to serve as a voluntary liaison between the RAB and community members, and be available to meet with community members and/or groups. RAB meetings will be open to the public. Applications will be reviewed and approved by a selection panel comprised of representatives of Fort Irwin, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Toxic Substances Control and Barstow representatives, as appropriate. To qualify, interested parties must be local residents of the area(s) impacted/affected by the Fort Irwin restoration program. RAB members will be expected to serve a one-to-two-year term and regularly attend RAB meetings.

For more information or to request a RAB membership application form, please contact:

Chris Woodruff, Acting Chief Environmental Division

Daniel Carawan, Environmental Compliance Manager

Environmental Building 602 Ft. Irwin, CA 92310 760-380-5044



 

