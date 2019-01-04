High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

January 4, 2019
 

Holiday Time in Fort Irwin

by Janell J. Lewis Ford
Garrison Public Affairs
1-Rebekah Grabinski Daisy and Autumn
Daisy and Autumn pose with their parents and Santa at the post Veterinary Clinic.

Moments from the Christmas events at the National Training Center

FORT IRWIN, Calif.  Residents participated in several events around post to get into the holiday spirit. The Holiday Market and Tree Lighting ceremony and a “Breakfast with Santa” event kicked off all of the celebrations.

Santa at the Helipad

There were also photos with Santa Claus at the main helipad, which is something unique to a military installation. St. Nick posed in a Blackhawk.

1santa

Cameryn 11, Mackenzie 9, and Matthew 7 visit Santa on a Blackhawk at Fort Irwin.

2santa

De La Serna family Carlos 10, Yasmine 8, and Christopher 7 pose with Santa, a Christmas tree, a wreath and a military aircraft

Paws with Claus

No one could forget our furry friends, so the post Vet Clinic welcomed residents to bring their fur kids to take a picture with Santa. There were also hot cocoa and doggy treats provided.

1-Cash and Bumpus

Raven and Santa during the “Paws with Claus” event on post.

1-Victoria Molina-Raven

Cash and Bumpus with Saint Nicholas.



 

