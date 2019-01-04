Holiday Time in Fort Irwin

Moments from the Christmas events at the National Training Center

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Residents participated in several events around post to get into the holiday spirit. The Holiday Market and Tree Lighting ceremony and a “Breakfast with Santa” event kicked off all of the celebrations.

Santa at the Helipad

There were also photos with Santa Claus at the main helipad, which is something unique to a military installation. St. Nick posed in a Blackhawk.

Paws with Claus

No one could forget our furry friends, so the post Vet Clinic welcomed residents to bring their fur kids to take a picture with Santa. There were also hot cocoa and doggy treats provided.