Tax center opening soon

FORT IRWIN – Get ready to start the New Year off right and get your tax return prepared for free! Beginning Jan. 22, 2019, the Tax Center will offer free tax preparation services by certified Soldier and Civilian tax preparers.

The Tax Center is located at Bldg. 230 and is operated by the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Legal Assistance Office. The center will be open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will remain open until April 18.

The Fort Irwin Tax Center provides a valuable service to the Fort Irwin Community. By offering free tax preparation services, it allows Soldiers and their dependents to focus on their missions and families instead of worrying about preparing a tax return on their own or paying for commercial tax preparation services.

Additionally, unlike many commercial tax preparation services, the Tax Center Soldier and volunteer preparers are fully certified by the IRS to provide tax preparation services.

Tax services are available to Active-duty military personnel from all services (including Reserves and National Guard on orders for 30 days or more), military Retirees, and their dependents. However, the Tax Center is unavailable for clients in certain tax situations. The following are the most common disqualifying situations:

• More than three rental properties owned;

• Private business activities; and

• Lack of necessary supporting documentation, including: Social Security cards for all involved, W-2s, 1099s, bank account information, and powers of attorney (POA)–the IRS Form 2848, a general POA or special POA authorizing the filing of taxes on behalf of a spouse.

If you are unsure of whether you qualify for Tax Center assistance or have any other tax-related questions, please call the Fort Irwin Tax Assistance Office at 760-380-1040. Although walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred.