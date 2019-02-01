02/01 Public Notice 2

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Public Notice

Five Year Review Report for the

National Training Center Fort Irwin, California

National Training Center (NTC) Fort Irwin, in association with the United States Army Corps of Engineers (Army), is conducting a Five Year Review of remedial actions (environmental cleanup measures) implemented at the NTC Fort Irwin, California. The purpose of the review is to determine if the selected remedies continue to be protective of human health and the environment. If any issues are identified that impact the remedial actions’ protectiveness, the Five Year Review report will include recommendations to address them.

The NTC Fort Irwin Five Year Review will be presented in one report for NTC Fort Irwin FTIR-02 (Abandoned Landfill 2) and FTIR-04 (Abandoned Landfill 4). NTC Fort Irwin FTIR-02 was used as an open waste burning and burial site from 1940 to 1945. NTC Fort Irwin FTIR-04 consists of two open burning and disposal areas that were operated from 1940 to 1950. NTC Fort Irwin Abandoned Landfills 2 and 4 were considered Class III landfills and closed in accordance with the requirements of Title 27 of the California Code of Regulations. The selected remedy for both NTC Fort Irwin FTIR-02 and FTIR-04 included the placement of surface drainage controls and partial soil covers, annual groundwater monitoring, access restrictions, and land use restrictions.

The Army is conducting this Five Year Review as required by the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, commonly known as Superfund, and the National Contingency Plan. The Five Year Review report will document the methods used for the review, and the findings and conclusions based on a records review and a site inspection.

The NTC Fort Irwin Five Year Review report is anticipated to be signed in December 2019. The report will be available no later than December 2019 at the information repository located at:

Community Outreach Center

512 Barstow Road

Barstow, California 92311

Should members of the community have any questions or comments about this Five Year review for NTC Fort Irwin, please contact: Daniel R. Carawan at 760-380-9724, or via email at: daniel.r.carawan.civ@mail.mil.