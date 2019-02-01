High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


February 1, 2019
 

Box Tour

Participants visit the make-shift towns that mirror combat war zones where soldiers come to train each month.

We appreciate the 16 participants who joined in on January’s Box Tour. The event provides an up-close-and-personal experience for civilians to see how soldiers train at the National Training Center. The tours are conducted each month and the next Box Tour is Feb. 8. Those who are interested can sign up on the main Fort Irwin website, contact the Fort Irwin Public Affairs office or look out for a link each month that will be shared on the main Fort Irwin social media pages.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Tax center now open for 2019: page 2
  • Fort Irwin Soldiers Volunteer on Los Angeles Skid Row: page 6
  • February Community Event Calendar and Movie Schedule: page 7
  • First RTU of 2019 challenged but successful at the NTC: page 11
  • Roll-In Day with Blackhorse Troopers: page 12
 

Army photograph by Sgt. Asa Bingham

Army offers more flexibility with new parental leave policy

Army photograph by Sgt. Asa Bingham Capt. Harold Rivard, 2-12th Infantry, greets his baby daughter and wife upon returning to Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 17, 2018, after a nine-month deployment in support of Resolute Support with ...
 
Local
Fort Irwin families lend helping hand during government shutdown

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — With 800,000 federal employees out of work in the longest government shutdown in U.S. history (35 days), a cry for help came out right here in Fort Irwin—an obvious hub of government workers. Michelle G...
 
Local
Tax Center opens for 2019, hopes to provide free services for more than 1,000 clients

FORT IRWIN — The Tax Center on post celebrated its official open with a ribbon cutting ceremony, tour and treats, as the office hopes to prepare more than 1,000 tax returns at no cost to soldiers and their families. The cente...
 
