We appreciate the 16 participants who joined in on January’s Box Tour. The event provides an up-close-and-personal experience for civilians to see how soldiers train at the National Training Center. The tours are conducted each month and the next Box Tour is Feb. 8. Those who are interested can sign up on the main Fort Irwin website, contact the Fort Irwin Public Affairs office or look out for a link each month that will be shared on the main Fort Irwin social media pages.