February 1, 2019
 

Fort Irwin has big presence at 2019 Rose Bowl

1Rose Bowl 2019
(From left to right) Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Lowe, Commanding General Jeff Broadwater, Garrison Commander Col. Seth Krummrich, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Edwards.

About 900 Fort Irwin soldiers and their families got the opportunity to attend the 2019 Rose Bowl football game at no charge.

The tickets were donated from the Tournament of Roses through the USO and some families even chose to enjoy the popular Rose Bowl parade.

Top leadership at Fort Irwin also had the opportunity to engage with Rose Bowl committee leadership, as well as Pasadena city officials.

The Ohio State Buckeyes won in this year’s match-up against the Washington Huskies with a score of 28-23.



 

  • Tax center now open for 2019: page 2
  • Fort Irwin Soldiers Volunteer on Los Angeles Skid Row: page 6
  • February Community Event Calendar and Movie Schedule: page 7
  • First RTU of 2019 challenged but successful at the NTC: page 11
  • Roll-In Day with Blackhorse Troopers: page 12
 

Army photograph by Sgt. Asa Bingham

1Amelia Small1

10X9A6828

