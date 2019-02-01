Get Moving in the New Year

Runners kick-off 2019 with ‘New You Fitness Resolution’

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Nearly 50 participants started off the new year with a dedication to health and fitness. They ran in the “New You Fitness Resolution” event, hosted by the MWR’s Sports Fitness and Aquatics and Child and Youth Services. The event took place at Jack Rabbit Park and featured a 2k, 5k, Workout of the Day (WOD), aerobics class demo and a family boot camp. Runners had the opportunity to place in six categories and the top three winners in each category received an award. The MWR hosts a fitness event each month.