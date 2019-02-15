High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

February 15, 2019
 

Greywolf completes NTC rotation

Capt. Scott Kuhn
Fort Irwin, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Capt. Scott Kuhn

A Bradley assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, engages an enemy vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 19-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 20, 2019. Decisive Action Rotations at the NTC ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies.

The more than 4,000 Soldiers of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf,” 1st Cavalry Division completed their rotation to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., recently.

A rotation at NTC is the culmination of months of training, which began at the individual level and built through collective training. The brigade then brought it all together, here, in a realistic, near-peer, force-on-force fight against the resident opposition forces of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, “Blackhorse”.

“You really can’t get this type of experience anywhere else,” said Col. Kevin Capra, commander of 3rd Brigade. “The enemy, the terrain, the conditions all stress our systems and test our Soldiers.”

The decisive action rotation incorporated the organic Brigade along with more than 1,000 additional enablers to include Soldiers from across the United States both active duty and Army Reserve forces.

Air Force photograph by Capt. Scott Kuhn

Bradley’s assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, conduct an attack during Decisive Action Rotation 19-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 20, 2019.

“All of these enablers contributed to the success of the Brigade,” Capra said. “They either enhanced our current capabilities or brought us capabilities that are not organic to our Brigade. These units made a huge difference in the fight and highlight the Army’s Total Force Partnership.”

The rotation started with reception, staging and onward movement meant to replicate the deployment of the Brigade to the area of operations. During this time the Soldiers work hard to download and stage vehicles, while senior leaders continue planning and engage with allied force partners.

The next two weeks are spent in “The Box,” a term used to describe the maneuver area of Fort Irwin, which is about the size of Rhode Island. During the first week the Brigade conducts force-on-force operations to include attacks, defenses and urban operations. The next week is a live-fire exercise in which the full firepower of the brigade is brought to bear.

Air Force photograph by Spec. Carlos J. Cameron

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, take cover while maneuvering through a village during Decisive Action Rotation 19-03 at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, Calif. Jan. 18, 2019.

According to Capt. Jack Clark, commander of C Co., 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment the training was invaluable to his unit, both veteran and young Soldiers alike. “Our company came to NTC with the goal of getting better every day,” he said. “The intense, realistic training that we received was crucial and provided a capstone to the months of training leading up to this rotation. We’re ready for any mission we’re given.”

By the end of the two weeks in “The Box,” Greywolf had accomplished a lot. It was in continuous contact with the enemy for over 277 hours, traveled more than 162 km, conducted five brigade-level attacks, two defenses, seven combined arms breaches and two battalion air assaults, secured 11 urban areas, and flew 66 total close air support sorties.

“There are five criteria I believe are integral to winning; being a learning organization, having a great attitude, being a great teammate, getting better every day and loving your formation.” Capra said. “Based on those metrics we are a winning organization following this rotation. But the work doesn’t end here, we need to continuously build upon what we have learned here.”
 

Air Force photograph by Spec. Carlos J. Cameron

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, targets an enemy from a window while clearing a village during Decisive Action Rotation 19-03 at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, Calif. Jan. 18, 2019.



 

