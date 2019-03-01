High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Army

March 1, 2019
 

Army fiscal 2020 budget proposal realigns $30 billion

Devon L. Suits
Army News
Army photograph by Sgt. Alon Humphrey

Soldiers with 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, prepare to qualify on the M240 and M249 in South Korea, Jan. 25, 2019.

The Army is slated to release its fiscal year 2020 budget request on March 12, which will include the realignment of nearly $30 billion over the next five years to improve readiness and better support the Army’s six modernization priorities.

“We’ve been very consistent about where we’re trying to take the Army … by 2028,” said Under Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy. “We are trying to enable the National Defense Strategy, and we have taken some pretty dramatic steps to get there.”

The under secretary discussed the Army’s upcoming budget request during the Association of the U.S. Army’s Institute of Land Warfare breakfast series in Arlington, Va., Feb. 26.

While McCarthy didn’t go into a line-by-line detail about the upcoming budget, he shared that the fiscal 2020 request will include, “$8 billion in cost avoidance, and about $22 billion in cuts or terminations.”

Further, a portion of the request will help fund the science and technology community, supporting the “31 signature priorities” outlined in the Fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019 budgets.

Freeing up $30 billion was no easy task. Last year, Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper and Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley ordered a comprehensive review of the entire budget. Army senior leaders, staff officers, and major commanders from all three components participated in the process, he said.

“We ran through every program in the budget,” McCarthy said. “They branded it ‘night court,’ because it had that shark tank [feel.] You went in there and you’d try to explain your program to the leadership. If it didn’t survive — it was out.”

“We need to be better with every dollar that taxpayers give us,” he said, adding Esper and Milley are trying to change the “fundamental behavior of the Army.”

After the budget proposal is released, Army leaders will engage with Congressional leaders to justify the request. However, with this year’s shortened approval timeline, McCarthy acknowledges the challenge Congress will face in passing the FY20 budget.

Failing to pass a budget could result in a series of continuing resolutions and alter the Army’s agenda.

“Continuing resolutions breed mediocrity,” he said. “You can’t have predictability in an environment where you’re getting an installment every three or six months. How [will] companies know if they’re going to get paid or not? How can you get the system primed to hit at optimal levels?”

The Army will need to work very hard with Congress during the posture hearings to get them the information they need, McCarthy said, so they can pass both the authorization and appropriation bills by Oct. 1.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Tax center now open for 2019: page 2
  • Fort Irwin Soldiers Volunteer on Los Angeles Skid Row: page 6
  • February Community Event Calendar and Movie Schedule: page 7
  • First RTU of 2019 challenged but successful at the NTC: page 11
  • Roll-In Day with Blackhorse Troopers: page 12
 

Follow us on Pinterest

 

Follow us on Pinterest:

High Desert Warrior Pinterest Page


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Town halls address housing, barracks concerns at Fort Irwin, across military

FORT IRWIN, Calif.  — Fort Irwin military leaders are addressing a recent, national report that looked into the living conditions of families in privatized military housing. Commanding Brig. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, as well ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Speaker attributes Civil Rights Leader for his personal, career achievements FORT IRWIN, Calif. ­ — Soldiers, Fort Irwin leadership and members of the Fort Irwin community attended an observance celebrating Dr. Martin Luther...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Strange snowflakes fall in the desert

A white Christmas in … February? Not quite but thousands of Fort Irwin residents woke up to a thin blanket of snow on their grass (rocks, roads or ground.) Snow dropped at levels of just 1,500 feet altitude. According to the ...
 
Full Story »

 