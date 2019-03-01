High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

March 1, 2019
 

Blackhorse rolls out for Rotation 19-04

11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Opposing Force Surrogate Vehicle prepares to load onto the Heavy Equipment Transport at Fort Irwin, Calif., on Feb. 2, 2019. This mobilization is in preparation for Rotation 19-04 against 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Regimental Support Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, prepares for another rotation in the National Training Center, Calif., on Feb. 2, 2019. RSS, with the help of 916th Support Brigade, ensure a safe and capable force to complete all missions laid before them from rollout to the final battle.

It takes roughly a week of planning and coordinating to make a rollout happen, said Staff Sgt. Joe Acevedo, support operations transportation NCOIC, RSS, 11th ACR. With help from 916th and their Support Operations Officer, as well as the Support and Transportation Troop, RSS, 11th ACR, every rotation we coordinate the movement of all of the Regiment’s assets.

“For this rotation, everything went very smooth,” said Acevedo. “We had multiple pieces moving out and the units had them staged and ready to go on time. The crews were all standing by ready to load their equipment as soon as the heavy equipment transports arrived on sight.”

Through the combined efforts and communication of multiple units, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment is capable of mobilizing and presenting a near peer force to train the rotational units from across the United States Military ensuring a functional and adaptable force.

“The Troopers did a great job this rotation,” said Maj. Chris Sadoski, executive officer, RSS, 11th ACR. “This was the first time we sent out the full tactical operations center since October, and even after that amount of time we still did a great job.”

The 11th ACR ensures proficiency in tasks, such as mobilization, by training year-round to ensure the units’ capability to complete tasks and missions in a safe and expedited manner.

“The team worked well together,” said Sadoski. “Everyone completed their mission quickly and effectively. We supported the Regiment’s needs in a timely and accurate manner and we let no logistical mission come even close to failure.”

Through the Troopers tireless efforts, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment is able to roll out to another successful and safe rotation.



 

