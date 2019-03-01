High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Events

March 1, 2019
 

Hearts, treats, sweets, kindness and love spread across Fort Irwin for Valentine’s Day

Stories by Janell J. Lewis Ford
Garrison Public Affairs
Joshua Villagomez

It was a chance to get a dirty AND get a little running in before Valentine’s Day. About two dozen runners came out for the MWR’s 3rd annual Dirty Hearts Powder 2K/5K on Feb. 9t. They braved the cold temperatures and drizzle, but there was still a good time had by all–especially the youth. The Fort Irwin Sports Fitness & Aquatics group is teaming up with DENTAC for the ‘Spring Into Fitness’ 80’s-themed 5K and 2K for ‘Tooth Decay’ run on March 16.

Preston Sigmon

Samuel Adams Brewhouse hosted couples on Feb. 8, during the second annual Parent’s Night Out event. Couples got to enjoy a dinner for two and child care for a flat, $50 charge. Diners had the choice of an eight ounce Sirloin steak, Chicken Marsala or a vegetarian meal. The menu also included a garden salad, two fountain drinks and a dessert.

The Villages at Fort Irwin

The Villages at Fort Irwin held a “Hearts and Crafts” event at the Sandy Basin Community Center, where residents could make their special someone a card or craft while enjoying snacks and an opportunity drawing. The Operations Group also hosted a Paint Night at this location on the same day, where residents had the opportunity to paint wooden shapes, including a heart, pineapple or beach crafts.

Janell J. Lewis Ford, Garrison Public Affairs

The Military Civilian and Spouses’ Club hosted a Dessert Wars-themed luncheon for their monthly event in February. Participants were welcome to bring homemade, Valentine-inspired cupcakes or cookies. Each month, the MCSC donates to an agency and February’s outreach was the On the Rise adoption agency, so members were asked to donate diapers and wipes. Their next event is their Spring Fundraiser and children are also asked to join in, wearing their favorite super hero costume. The family dance party is Wednesday, March 6 from 5:30-8:30p.m. Visit mcscftirwin.org for more information.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Tax center now open for 2019: page 2
  • Fort Irwin Soldiers Volunteer on Los Angeles Skid Row: page 6
  • February Community Event Calendar and Movie Schedule: page 7
  • First RTU of 2019 challenged but successful at the NTC: page 11
  • Roll-In Day with Blackhorse Troopers: page 12
 

Follow us on Pinterest

 

Follow us on Pinterest:

High Desert Warrior Pinterest Page


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Town halls address housing, barracks concerns at Fort Irwin, across military

FORT IRWIN, Calif.  — Fort Irwin military leaders are addressing a recent, national report that looked into the living conditions of families in privatized military housing. Commanding Brig. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, as well ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Speaker attributes Civil Rights Leader for his personal, career achievements FORT IRWIN, Calif. ­ — Soldiers, Fort Irwin leadership and members of the Fort Irwin community attended an observance celebrating Dr. Martin Luther...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Strange snowflakes fall in the desert

A white Christmas in … February? Not quite but thousands of Fort Irwin residents woke up to a thin blanket of snow on their grass (rocks, roads or ground.) Snow dropped at levels of just 1,500 feet altitude. According to the ...
 
Full Story »

 