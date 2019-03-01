Hearts, treats, sweets, kindness and love spread across Fort Irwin for Valentine’s Day

Janell J. Lewis Ford, Garrison Public Affairs
The Military Civilian and Spouses’ Club hosted a Dessert Wars-themed luncheon for their monthly event in February. Participants were welcome to bring homemade, Valentine-inspired cupcakes or cookies. Each month, the MCSC donates to an agency and February’s outreach was the On the Rise adoption agency, so members were asked to donate diapers and wipes. Their next event is their Spring Fundraiser and children are also asked to join in, wearing their favorite super hero costume. The family dance party is Wednesday, March 6 from 5:30-8:30p.m. Visit mcscftirwin.org for more information.