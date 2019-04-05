High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Boom! Bam! Pow! Smash!

Story and Photos by Janell J. Lewis Ford
Garrison Public Affairs

MCSC Superhero party raises funds for military community

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Dozens of children and families welcomed the opportunity to dress up, have a good time and support a good cause, all at the same time. The Military and Civilian Spouses’ Club (MCSC) hosted its Spring Fundraiser on March 6 at the Sandy Basin Community Center. Parents and kids were asked to dress as their favorite super hero and come enjoy dancing, games, a bounce house, food and fellowship. There was also a special superhero guest appearance from Wonder Woman, who quickly caught the attention of all her young fans. Guests also had the chance to participate in a silent auction and win big-ticket prizes. The funds help support future MCSC events and go right back into our community to support military families.



 

  • General Kelly optimistic about women’s future, role in military: page 3
  • March Community Event Calendar and Movie Schedule: page 7
  • Fort Irwin families reach out to forgotten population on post: page 12
  • Housing Town Halls and base housing energy policies: pages 13 & 14
  • New Abrams Tanks used during Rotation 19-05: page 15
 

