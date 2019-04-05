Gearing up for busier-than-normal PCS season

Commanding General, Garrison leaders, Housing prepare sponsors and Soldiers for summer 2019’s permanent change of station period

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Each summer at Fort Irwin makes way for a busy PCS (permanent change of station) season and Commanding Brig. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater said there will be even more traffic at the National Training Center this summer of 2019.

Soldiers, residents and sponsors were asked to attend the CG’s Sponsorship and PCS Town Hall on April 1, to prepare everyone for what is gearing up to be a busier-than-normal PCS period. The difference this summer is that there is an additional summer rotation that will occur, keeping many soldiers and families here for a longer period of time. At the same time, families who were due to PCS to Fort Irwin will still be arriving, so overall, an overlap will occur with those who will be PCSing later than originally scheduled. When you account for the number of soldiers PCSing in, versus those leaving Fort Irwin between June and August, there are a little more than a 100 additional families on post over those three months.

The Town Hall included an abundance of helpful information, including briefings from the Department of Emergency Services, DENTAC, MEDDAC, the MWR and Housing.

Some of the key elements and changes for Soldiers/families arriving:

1. Secure your on-post housing before you arrive and as soon as you receive your PCS orders; reserve RV Park space, if needed (there may not be RV Park availability)

2. Secure a room with the on-post lodging accommodations, the Landmark Inn or On-Base Suites, well in advance of your arrival

3. Make sure your medical status is transferred to TriCare West and ensure children have a recent physical before arriving or as soon as they arrive for CYS requirements

4. Schools: All forms for information and registration are located at silvervalley.k12.ca.us

5. CYS: Request a CYS Checklist and register dependents with militarychildcare.com for waitlist, as well as CYS webtac (before arrival)

6. Have Parent Central Services at current duty station, transfer digital records to new station

7. Register your weapons

8. Have proof of vaccinations for pets

9. Visit CPAC/SFL-TAP for resume and job assistance, as well as USAJobs.gov and NAF Human Resources for jobs (for spouses): (760) 380-6227; Register with the MWR if you have a special skill or service (spouses)

10. Attend the weekly new resident orientations each Friday at 10 a.m. in Bldg. 109 (Soldier and Spouse)

Some of the key elements and changes for Soldiers/families who are moving away:

1. Provide Housing with your orders within seven days of receiving them and give a 30-day notice to vacate to Housing

2. Schedule a pre-move out/walk through, and final-move out/walk through

3. Visit the Personal Property Processing Office (create application in move.mil)

4. Clearing process begins 10, working days prior to the beginning of PCS leave

5. Get evaluation, military and civilian public service awards in order