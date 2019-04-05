Mardi Gras event honors military members, gold Star Families

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Mardi Gras hit the desert as the first, Taste of the Bayou Casino Night, brought in dozens of guests on Feb. 23. The National Training Center/High Desert Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) hosted the fun-filled fundraiser with casino games, authentic Cajun and creole dishes, a live blues band, a DJ, wine tastings, a cigar bar, raffles, and silent and live auctions. Special guests included TV host Kiki Shepard (It’s Showtime at the Apollo) and actor Obba Babatunde (Dreamgirls, The Manchurian Candidate, John Q).

The event was held at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville and honored military men and women, as well as Gold Star Families. All proceeds benefit active duty, retirees, veterans, military families and Gold Star families.