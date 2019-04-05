High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


April 5, 2019
 

Mardi Gras event honors military members, gold Star Families

By Garrison Public Affairs
Claudia Morales Rothwell poses with actor, Obba Babatunde during the high-profile event.

VICTORVILLE, Calif.Mardi Gras hit the desert as the first, Taste of the Bayou Casino Night, brought in dozens of guests on Feb. 23. The National Training Center/High Desert Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) hosted the fun-filled fundraiser with casino games, authentic Cajun and creole dishes, a live blues band, a DJ, wine tastings, a cigar bar, raffles, and silent and live auctions. Special guests included TV host Kiki Shepard (It’s Showtime at the Apollo) and actor Obba Babatunde (Dreamgirls, The Manchurian Candidate, John Q).

The event was held at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville and honored military men and women, as well as Gold Star Families. All proceeds benefit active duty, retirees, veterans, military families and Gold Star families.

NTC’s Command Sgt. Maj. Edwards poses with Lynnie Wenzel and another guest during the AUSA Mardi Gras event in Victorville, Calif.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

Click on the link above to read the April 5 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • General Kelly optimistic about women’s future, role in military: page 3
  • March Community Event Calendar and Movie Schedule: page 7
  • Fort Irwin families reach out to forgotten population on post: page 12
  • Housing Town Halls and base housing energy policies: pages 13 & 14
  • New Abrams Tanks used during Rotation 19-05: page 15
 

Gearing up for busier-than-normal PCS season

Commanding General, Garrison leaders,  Housing prepare sponsors and Soldiers for summer 2019’s permanent change of station period FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Each summer at Fort Irwin makes way for a busy PCS (permanent change of...
 
Surgeon General of the Army visits NTC, speaks with community, command teams

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Lt. Gen. Nadja West, the Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of MEDCOM, toured the Defense Department’s only LEED Platinum hospital while visiting Fort Irwin for two days on March 13 and 14. Con...
 
Boom! Bam! Pow! Smash!

MCSC Superhero party raises funds for military community FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Dozens of children and families welcomed the opportunity to dress up, have a good time and support a good cause, all at the same time. The Military and Civilian Spouses’ Club (MCSC) hosted its Spring Fundraiser on March 6 at the Sandy Basin...
 
