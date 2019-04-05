MCSC hosts Mardi Gras-style luncheon

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — More than 50 spouses showed up for the Military Civilian and Spouses Club’s (MCSC) monthly luncheon, many of them decked out in bright colors, beads, feathers and masks. The theme for the March luncheon was Mardi-Gras style and some spouses chose to wear festive attire. The menu was carne asada tacos and, as always, dozens of vendors are present to showcase the MWR-certified, privately-owned businesses that residents own, right here on post. MCSC always gives residents a chance to shop locally with their Fort Irwin businesses. Each month, the organization also has a group they assist and donate items to and March’s outreach group was the Girl Scouts. The next MCSC luncheon will be April 13th at the Sandy Basin Community Center ballroom. You can get tickets at mcscftirwin.org