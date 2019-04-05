High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

April 5, 2019
 

MCSC hosts Mardi Gras-style luncheon

by Janell J. Lewis Ford
Garrison Public Affairs
Gina Fox attended the Mardi Gras luncheon in festive attire.

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — More than 50 spouses showed up for the Military Civilian and Spouses Club’s (MCSC) monthly luncheon, many of them decked out in bright colors, beads, feathers and masks. The theme for the March luncheon was Mardi-Gras style and some spouses chose to wear festive attire. The menu was carne asada tacos and, as always, dozens of vendors are present to showcase the MWR-certified, privately-owned businesses that residents own, right here on post. MCSC always gives residents a chance to shop locally with their Fort Irwin businesses. Each month, the organization also has a group they assist and donate items to and March’s outreach group was the Girl Scouts. The next MCSC luncheon will be April 13th at the Sandy Basin Community Center ballroom. You can get tickets at mcscftirwin.org

From left: Judy Woodward, Kristy Lombardo and Janelle Bradford enjoy the monthly MCSC luncheon.

Guests bought raffle tickets for chances to win everything from vanity accessories to antique glasses and wine.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

Click on the link above to read the April 5 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • General Kelly optimistic about women’s future, role in military: page 3
  • March Community Event Calendar and Movie Schedule: page 7
  • Fort Irwin families reach out to forgotten population on post: page 12
  • Housing Town Halls and base housing energy policies: pages 13 & 14
  • New Abrams Tanks used during Rotation 19-05: page 15
 

Follow us on Pinterest

 

Follow us on Pinterest:

High Desert Warrior Pinterest Page


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Gearing up for busier-than-normal PCS season

Commanding General, Garrison leaders,  Housing prepare sponsors and Soldiers for summer 2019’s permanent change of station period FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Each summer at Fort Irwin makes way for a busy PCS (permanent change of...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Uncategorized

Surgeon General of the Army visits NTC, speaks with community, command teams

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Lt. Gen. Nadja West, the Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of MEDCOM, toured the Defense Department’s only LEED Platinum hospital while visiting Fort Irwin for two days on March 13 and 14. Con...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events

Boom! Bam! Pow! Smash!

MCSC Superhero party raises funds for military community FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Dozens of children and families welcomed the opportunity to dress up, have a good time and support a good cause, all at the same time. The Military and Civilian Spouses’ Club (MCSC) hosted its Spring Fundraiser on March 6 at the Sandy Basin...
 
Full Story »

 