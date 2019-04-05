High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Upcoming Events/Movie List

Upcoming Events

*Military Ball tickets are on sale for the Operations Group. Visit “NTC Operations Group Ball 2019” on Facebook.

*Live #FacebookRoundup every Wednesday at 2:30p.m., where the Garrison Office answers your questions on the official “Fort Irwin” Facebook page and KNTC 89.5FM The Heat radio

April 2019 Calendar:

-4/1: CG’s Sponsorship & PCS Town Hall: Sandy Basin ballroom (10a.m.)

-4/1: LifeStream Blood Drive: Sandy Basin Annex (9a.m.-3p.m.)

-4/2: 2/11 ACR Eaglehorse Spring Fun Fair: Fritz Field (4-8p.m.)

-4/3: Daddy Daughter Dance: Sandy Basin (5:30-8:30p.m.)

-4/5: Official NTC Community Box Tour: Meet at Painted Rocks (9a.m.-2p.m. Must RSVP on Fort Irwin website under “Visitor Information” on the “Menu” click “NTC Tours”)

-4/6: Owl Canyon Hike: Outdoor Rec (8a.m.)

-4/13: Tea Party with Mojave Arts and Gifts: Sam Adams (1-3p.m.)

-4/13: Zumba in the Park: Army Field (8a.m.)

-4/13: Sawtooth Canyon Rock Climbing: Outdoor Rec (8a.m.)

-4/18: MCSC Monthly Luncheon: Sandy Basin (11:30a.m.-1p.m.)

-4/18: Easter Basket Giveaway Deadline to Enter at the PX (Winner announced April 19th)

-4/19: Laser Tag: Sam Adams Grand Ballroom (4-8:30p.m.)

-4/19: Good Friday Catholic Services: Center Chapel (5p.m.)

-4/19: “Passion of the Christ” Movie Night: Center Chapel bldg.. 315 (7p.m.)

-4/20: Month of the Military Child Spring Fling: Jackrabbit Park (10a.m. – 2p.m.)

-4/20: Super Hero 5K & 2K with Month of the Military Child: Jackrabbit Park (10:30-12:30p.m.)

-4/20: Calico Mountains Desert Discovery: Outdoor Rec (8a.m.)

-4/20: Family Climb: Resiliency Center (3-5p.m.)

-4/21: Easter Services: Center Chapel (Sunrise Service at 6:30am; Catholic at 9am; Easter Service at 11a.m.)

-4/21: Easter Egg Hunt and Fellowship Meal: Center Chapel (12 noon)

-4/23: NTC Fort Irwin Denim Day: Blue Track (9a.m.-11a.m.)

-4/24: Days of Remembrance Holocaust Survivor: Sandy Basin (11:30a.m.-1p.m)

-4/27: Life Skills & Sewing Class: Arts and Crafts (1-2p.m.; 760.380.3431)

-4/27: Tour de Irwin: Off Road Vehicle Track (7a.m.)

*Every Tuesday and Thursday: Play mornings in bld. 1315 (10:15 11:30a.m.)

*Every Monday: Happy Hour at Sam Adams (4-6p.m.)

*Every Tuesday: Trivia Night at Sam Adams at 7p.m.

*Every Wednesday: Open Mic Night at Shock Wave from 7-10p.m.

*Every Thursday: Crazy Karaoke at Samuel Adams from 7-11p.m.

*For more information, you can contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511, the MWR at 760-380-5111 or the respective organization that is hosting the event*

Movie List

April 5

7p.m. Greta (R)

April 6

4p.m. Dumbo (PG)

7p.m. A Madea Family Funeral (PG-13)

April 7

5p.m. Captain Marvel (PG-13)

April 12

7p.m. Captive State (PG-13)

April 13

4p.m. Wonder Park (PG)

7p.m. Isnt It Romantic (PG-13)

April 14

5p.m. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)

April 19

7p.m. Us (R)

April 20

4p.m. Wonder Park (PG)

7p.m. Dragged Across Concrete (R)

April 21

5p.m. The Prodigy (R)

April 26

7p.m. Avengers: Endgame (NR)

April 27

7p.m. Avengers: Endgame (NR)

April 28

5p.m. Avengers: Endgame (NR)



 

