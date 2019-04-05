High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Welcome Home Troops honors NTC Soldiers with Las Vegas NASCAR event

By Garrison Public Affairs
Command Sgt. Maj. Edwards and Garrison Commander, Col. Seth Krummrich had exclusive access during NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400

LAS VEGAS — Dozens of soldiers, veterans, military and Gold Star families had VIP access during a weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Welcome Home Troops NASCAR event on March 3. Complimentary tickets were made available to Fort Irwin soldiers and families and the single soldiers’ BOSS program also participated. The weekend included tailgating activities, as well as enjoying the Pennzoil 400 racing. Spectators said it was a wonderful event for military members from across several states.

Welcome Home Troops is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, serving military service members, in an effort to make a difference in the lives of military families, by creating opportunities to reconnect with their families, friends and communities.

“Average Dad Cooking” Mark G.

Welcome Home Troops provides free passes for soldiers to attend these types of events to provide them with an opportunity to spend quality time with their families.



 

