Fort Irwin, Calif. — The 13th Annual Tour de Irwin bicycle race took place on the roads of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin Saturday, April 27. Eighteen riders enjoyed near perfect weather for the early morning start. The riders had two options for the race, a ten mile ride or the full 42-mile trek. The overall winners were Matthew Shanks for the men’s race with a time of 1:46 and Lori Rudy for the women who cruised to the finish in 2:41.