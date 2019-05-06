May ’19 Movies and Events

At the Movies

May3

5p.m. Avengers: Endgame (NR)

May 4

4p.m. Dumbo (PG)

7p.m. Shazam! (PG-13)

May 5

5p.m Pet Sematary (R)

May 10

5p.m. Avengers: End Game (PG-13)

May 11

4p.m. Dumbo (PG)

7p.m. The Mustang (R)

May 12

5p.m. Little (PG-13)

May 17

5p.m. Shazam! (PG-13)

May 18

4p.m.Little (PG-13)

7p.m. Breakthrough (PG)

May 19

5p.m. The Curse of La Llorona (R)

Upcoming Events

*Live #FacebookRoundup every Wednesday at 2:30p.m., where the Garrison Office answers your questions on the “Fort Irwin” Facebook page (Facebook.com/FtIrwin) and KNTC 88.5FM The Heat radio

May 2019 Calendar:

-5/2: Spring Fling Resident Appreciation Event (The Villages): Sandy Basin CC (3-7p.m.)

-5/4: Open Paintball: Outdoor Rec (12-4p.m.)

-5/10: Family Bingo Night: Center Chapel (6p.m.) (PWOC/CWOC)

-5/11: Inscription Canyon Desert Discovery: Outdoor Rec (8a.m.)

-5/13-17: Post-wide Clean-up Week

-5/16: Fort Irwin Job Fair: Sandy Basin CC (10a.m.-2p.m.)

-5/18: Armed Forces Day BBQ Pool Grand Opening Event: Sandy Basin Pool (11a.m.-2p.m.)

-5/18: Princess Party: Sam Adams (12p.m. – 2p.m. Register at Mojave Arts and Gifts bldg. 976 by May 16th)

-5/18: Torrance’s 60th Armed Forces Day Parade: Torrance, CA (5K at 8a.m., Parade at 1:30p.m.)

-5/18: Odessa Canyon Hike: Outdoor Rec (8a.m.)

-5/18: Family Hike: Outdoor Rec (3-5p.m.)

-5/22: “Strike Against Sexual Harassment/Assault” Bowl-a-thon: Desert Winds Bowling Center (11-1p.m.)

-5/22: Asian Heritage & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration: Sandy Basin CC (11:30-1p.m.)

-5/22: 2nd Annual Beach Bash: Army Field (5-8p.m.)

-5/22: National Day of Prayer Breakfast (Speaker is Golden State Warriors and 49ers Chaplain): Sam Adams (7:30a.m.)

-5/23: Landsailing: Outdoor Rec (8a.m.)

-5/23: Pool opens for 7 days/week from 10a.m-8p.m. (no longer weekends only)

-5/29: Spouses Los Angeles Tour: Sign up online (6a.m.-8p.m.)

-5/31: Official NTC Community Box Tour: Meet at Painted Rocks (9a.m.-2p.m. Must RSVP on Fort Irwin website under “Visitor Information” on the “Menu” click “NTC Tours”)

*Every Tuesday and Thursday: Play mornings in bld. 1315 (10:15 11:30a.m.)

*Every Monday: Happy Hour at Sam Adams (4-6p.m.)

*Every Tuesday: Trivia Night at Sam Adams at 7p.m.

*Every Wednesday: Open Mic Night at Shock Wave from 7-10p.m.

*Every Thursday: Crazy Karaoke at Samuel Adams from 7-11p.m.

*For more information, you can contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511, the MWR at 760-380-5111 or the respective organization that is hosting the event*