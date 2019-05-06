NTC service members participating in 60th annual Armed Forces Day celebrations

This event in Torrance is the nation’s longest-running military parade sponsored by any city

TORRANCE, Calif. — The 60th, annual Armed Forces Day parade and celebration will take place May 17-19 about three hours from The National Training Center in Torrance, California. The three-day event includes two free concerts, a 5K run, military exhibits and a parade. Soldiers and military vehicles and aircraft from Fort Irwin will be participating in all of the events.

“Our nation’s men and women of the military forces have defended our country, insured our freedom, and upheld the beliefs and principles that this great nation was built on,” said the City of Torrance explaining why they hold the event each year. “Each year, the City of Torrance continued its long-standing tradition in its 60th consecutive year of hosting an Armed Forces Day Celebration and Parade to honor the sacrifices of our nation’s military.” Former Torrance mayor, Albert Isen, said the parade was meant to, “Increase public respect and understanding for military service and promote civic-military relationships.”

Tens of thousands are expected to line the streets for the parade, which begins on Crenshaw Boulevard at 1:30 p.m. Each year, there is also one, huge swearing in, with anywhere from 500 to 1,500 people who enlist in the military during the parade. Below is a list of the weekend events with dates and times that are subject to change.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Concert: 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

On May 17 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A military band will perform for FREE at the James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive. For ticket information, please contact the Box Office at (310) 781-7171. The tickets are free and are on a first come, first serve basis. There is a limit of four tickets per adult. Ticket holders must be in their seats 15 minutes prior to show time or the seat will be made available to other patrons

Military Exhibits: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Military exhibits will be on display, including aircraft, vehicles and support equipment at Del Amo Fashion Center. The outdoor exhibits will be in the Del Amo Fashion Center parking lot east of the Lifestyle Wing, which is located along Madrona Avenue.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

5k Run: 8 a.m.

4th Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day 5K for Freedom Run/ Walk, in tribute to Louis Zamperini. All finishing participants will receive a 5K for Freedom commemorative t-shirt. There will be chip timing and sponsor refreshments. Opens at 6:30 a.m. at the race expo at Del Amo Fashion Center on Madrona Ave. www.Torrance5k.com

Parade: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

The 60th Annual Armed Forces Day Parade begins at Crenshaw Boulevard traveling west on Torrance Boulevard and ending at Madrona Avenue. All streets intersecting the parade route will be closed the majority of the day. Torrance’s parade is the longest-running Armed Forces Day Parade in the nation. As one of few cities designated by the Department of Defense, the City of Torrance is proud to honor the men and women of our nation’s Armed Forces.

Military Exhibits: 3 – 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Military Exhibits: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

