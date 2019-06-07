Bowl-a-thon: Strike against Sexual Assault

ORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Garrison SHARP and Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) held a Bowl-a-thon to raise awareness of sexual harassment and sexual assault. The event was on May 22 at the Desert Winds Bowling Center in Fort Irwin. The event was free and there were teams of 6 bowlers. Besides bowling, participants were able to enjoy food, raffle prizes, good competition and they were even educational and informational items provided to bowlers.

SHARP/SARC said the event was designed to increase awareness, as well as provide prevention information. It was also a chance for everybody to come out and put a face with the names Garrison SARC/VA, and SHARP Team for NTC.

“Attendees were able to find out what we have to offer as SARC’s/Victim Advocates on Fort Irwin,” Vivian Claud, NTC Garrison SHARP/SARC said.

“The more we raise awareness and let everybody know ‘No One’ is alone, the better. And remember anything that you do to help support sexual harassment and sexual assault prevention is important to someone. Every ounce of participation helps in the fight against sexual harassment, sexual assault. Many resources are available. We can all take steps to increase safety.”

If you need to contact SHARP, you can call the 24-Hour Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 760-401-3074, or visit the ACS Bldg. 111.