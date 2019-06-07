Gone but not forgotten: Memorial Day MURPH Challenge

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — More than 60 people came out and completed the Sports, Fitness and Aquatics’ MURPH challenge on May 18. The workout honors the soldiers Fort Irwin lost in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 and 2006, as well as all the fallen in observance of Memorial Day. Workouts were able to be modified, done as a team or as individuals. Units were also welcomed to take part. The workout consisted of a one-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 Pushups, 300 Air Squats, and a one-mile run with a weighted vest. The photos of the fallen were displayed in the Box Fitness Gym.