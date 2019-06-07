Half-staff flag, display honors fallen in Fort Irwin

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — In observance of Memorial Day, the National Training Center flew its U.S. flag at half-staff from sunrise until noon, then rose it to full height from noon to sundown on May 27. Traditional music was played during the ceremony, as roads were blocked for the observance at the NTC Headquarters. The ceremony also included a moment of silence for our fallen service members.

A flag display at Memorial Fitness Gym presented U.S. flags lining the sidewalk, dedicated to fallen Soldiers. Organizers took names from the Fort Irwin community, from those who knew someone who had died in war and attached those names to the flags leading into the entrance. The flags were posted throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

There was also a Run to Honor hosted by the MWR, with a theme of running for the brave men and women who fought and died for our country. The event was on May 18 and runners were given the opportunity to write the names of fallen soldiers to whom their run was dedicated and those were displayed at the Memorial Fitness Center flag display, as well. All runners also received a Strong B.A.N.D.S. wristband and top finishers received T-shirts.