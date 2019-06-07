Weather postpones Island Beach Bash, many still attend, enjoy

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Three rounds of rain and stormy weather couldn’t stop a Hawaiian Luau from coming to the desert. The MWR had its annual Island Beach Bash scheduled for March 22 but weather forced them to reschedule it for May 25. More than 1,500 people in the Fort Irwin community still came out to support and see the Polynesian dancers and vendors, and enjoy the food, activities, bounce houses and even the fire dancer and beach sand. 1,000 leis were distributed in just the first two hours and the dancers featured NTC/Fort Irwin’s Samoan Dance Group and the Islanders Luau Dance Group demonstrating traditional moves from various islands of the Pacific. A shuttle was provided to escort residents to and from the event throughout the evening and organizations were able to purchase cabanas for their group.