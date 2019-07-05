5K run kicks off the summer season

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — About a dozen runners turned out for the MWR’s Summer Kick-off 2K/5K run on June 15 at the Box Fitness Gym. The morning temperatures were mild with a light breeze as runners stretched and mentally prepared to take on the race. Medals were awarded to the top runners in both the adult and youth groups. Runners also had the chance to win one of several opportunity drawing prizes, including ceramics to paint from Mojave Arts and Gifts. The Sports, Fitness and Aquatics arm of the MWR hosts a run each month of the year that usually falls on the 3-day weekend that some soldiers receive.