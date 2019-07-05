Fort Irwin welcomes new Garrison Commander

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Col. Seth D. Krummrich relinquished the Garrison command of Fort Irwin, to incoming commander Col. Jeanette A. Martin on June 27. After serving the Soldiers and community for nearly two years, Seth Krummrich will move on to his next assignment in Special Operations Command in the Sunshine State of Florida.

After the passing of the guidon, Brenda Lee McCullough, director IMCOM-Readiness, stepped up to the podium to expand on Krummrich’s leadership and accomplishments.

“Krummrich and the entire Fort Irwin Garrison team, provided exceptional support to the commander, Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater,” McCullough said. She also said Krummrich’s leadership helped Fort Irwin become the Garrison recipient of Secretary of the Army Energy and Water Management Award for two, straight years.

Krummrich is the son of Jan and Mary-Ellen Krummrich of Aberdeen, Mississippi and is married to D’Arcy. Their children are Ronan, Monica Rose and Annemarie. Krummrich had kind words for the NTC Commanding General’s leadership style.

“Maj. Gen. Broadwater, thank you for your leadership, guidance and support throughout my command, Krummrich said. “Your intent and guidance was clear every day. Collectively we made numerous improvements to Fort Irwin. You gave me all the command space I could possibly ask for, and you let me command.”

Krummrich said he tried not to leave anyone out as he thanked each directorate by name, praising their performance to the Soldiers and community. His last comments were directed toward Col. Martin, where he said he had complete confidence that “the Army got it right” and she will lead Fort Irwin to new heights.

Martin was seated next to her mother, Katherine Yates, and a dozen of her relatives and friends. She began her speech by incorporating a “baseball game” analogy bestowed upon her by McCullough, saying, “Mrs. McCullough, I will accept the challenge and I will hit home runs.”

Martin is now the first, black woman to lead a group of Fort Irwin Garrison employees that consists of 75 Soldiers and 2,000 Department of the Defense Army civilians and contractors. The Garrison operates and maintains services for the National Training Center’s 5,000 active duty military, 7,500 military family members and 7,000 civilian workforce members who support the training of another 50,000 military personnel who come to the NTC for rotational training 10 to 12 months during the year.

Martin’s most recent duty assignment was a two-year tour at the Human Resources Command as the Chief, Active Component Distribution Branch and Chief, Adjutant General’s Corps Branch. Her military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (6th award), Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Achievement Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze star, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Military Outstanding Voluntary Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (4th award), Meritorious Unit Citation, Joint Staff Badge, and Army Staff Badge.