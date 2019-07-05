July ’19 Movie List/ Upcoming Events

At the Movies

July 4

5p.m. Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13)

July 5

7p.m. Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13)

July 6

7p.m. Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13)

July 7

5p.m. Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13)

July 11

5p.m. Secret Life of Pets 2

July 12

7p.m. Men In Black: International (PG-13)

July 13

4p.m. Toy Story 4 (G)

7p.m. Spider Man: Far From Home (PG-13)

July 14

5p.m. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13)

July 19

5p.m. The Lion King (PG)

July 20

5p.m. The Lion King (PG)

July 21

5p.m. The Lion King (PG)

July 26

7p.m. Child’s Play (R)

July 27

4p.m. The Lion King (PG)

7p.m. Brightburn (R)

July 28

5p.m. Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1700

Upcoming Events

*Live #FacebookRoundup every Wednesday at 2:30p.m., where the Garrison Office answers your questions on the “Fort Irwin” Facebook page (Facebook.com/FtIrwin) and KNTC 88.5FM The Heat radio

July 2019 Calendar:

-7/3, 7/10, 7/17: CWOC Coffee & Donuts: Sandy Basin Pool (10a.m.-12p.m.)

-7/4: Fireworks at the Field: Army Field (7-9:30p.m.)

-7/6: Summer Vendor Event: Sandy Basin Community Center (2p.m. – 5p.m.)

-7/13: Pizza Pool Party: Sandy Basin Community Center (12p.m.)

-7/15: CWOC Social: Center Chapel (6-8p.m.)

-7/18: Herschel Walker Resiliency Training: Freedom Fitness Center (9a.m. and 1p.m.)

-7/19: Herschel Walker Meet & Greet: Sandy Basin Community Center (10a.m.)

-7/23: USO Pathfinder Transitions Info Resource Session: Sandy Basin Annex (11a.m.-1p.m.)

-7/26: CYS facilities closed for training all day

-7/26 – 8/11: Opportunity/Block Leave

*Every Monday: Happy Hour at Sam Adams (4-6p.m.)

*Every Tuesday: Trivia Night at Sam Adams at 7p.m.

*Every Tuesday and Thursday: Play mornings in bldg. 1315 (10:15 11:30a.m.)

*Every Wednesday: Open Mic Night at Shock Wave from 7-10p.m.

*Every Thursday: Crazy Karaoke at Samuel Adams from 7-11p.m.

*For more information, you can contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511, the MWR at 760-380-5111 or the respective organization that is hosting the event.