MEDDAC Minute

Courtesy of the Weed Army Community Hospital (WACH)

• Attention MEDDAC Beneficiaries! Effective July 1, Weed Army Community Hospital (WACH)’s after-hours building access will be at the Emergency Room from 7:30 p.m.–5:30 a.m. Please proceed to the Emergency Room entrance for care or any information during these hours. This will ensure the Military Treatment Facility (MTF) maintains a high OPSEC posture after-hours and also allows our patients have sufficient time for much needed rest/recuperation during their stay. Patients can reach out to Ms. Glynis Johnson at 760-383-5099 for any questions that you may have.

• It is a privilege to serve you! We are here to help your family navigate the medical and educational system, so you can have more peace of mind about your family member’s care. For Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) enrollments, dis-enrollments, updates and overseas screenings, please contact Ms. Norris at (760) 383-5271 or usarmy.irwin.medcom-wach.mbx.efmp@mail.mil. For EFMP in or out processing, please contact Mrs. Fontanella Grimes at (760) 380-3698 at the Army Community Services.

• Would you like access to 24/7 medical appointments, prescription refill, and view your test results for you or your family members? The TRICARE Online (TOL) Patient Portal is here for you! This portal allows you to make, change, and cancel military hospital or clinic primary care and select self-referral appointments. You can also view future and past appointments, set up text or email appointment reminders, and set up earlier appointment notifications. You can refill your prescriptions or check up on your prescription status. This portal also allows you to securely view lab results, medication profile, immunizations and much more. You can visit TRICAREOnline.com. The TOL Patient Portal Customer Service is available 24/7/365 at 800-600-9332.