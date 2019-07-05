NTC Commanding General gets new assignment, Fort Irwin to welcome new CG

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — NTC’s Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater will be taking command of the 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Texas, this October 2019. Broadwater took the Commanding General position at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin in December 2016. He also commanded the Operations Group at the NTC from 2014-2015.

Meanwhile, the Army announced that Broadwater was confirmed for his second star on May 23, 2019 by the U.S. Senate.

Brig. Gen. David Lesperance will take command at the NTC once Broadwater departs. Lesperance is currently the commandant of the U.S. Army Amor School, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence in Fort Benning, Georgia.

A Change of Command ceremony is tentatively scheduled for September 2019.