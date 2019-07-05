Soldier eyes career in art after retirement

It’s a pretty big moment in Sgt. 1st Class Francis Pache’s life- He’ll soon celebrate more than 20 years in the Armed Forces, he has begun his transition into retiring from the military and he may have already kicked off his new career, as his artwork is featured in a popular art exhibit in Los Angeles.

These days, Pache has artwork that is colorful and abstract, but it wasn’t always that way.

“I started out drafting houses and plans,” he said. “The drawings were black and white. I then moved to adding color with color pencil, then moved onto water-soluble color pencil as my medium and changed to an abstract/impressionist style.”

Right now, Pache works at the National Training Center with the 11th ACR, RHHT, RS6 as a Key Management Infrastructure (KMI) Office Account Manager (KOAM) but his love for art began in the early 1990’s when he first switched to painting with acrylic on canvas.

Pache recently had a huge opportunity arise when was recognized as an emerging artist and asked to have his artwork displayed in the Los Angeles Artists Association’s 94th Annual Benefit Auction. He’s been stationed in Fort Irwin since 2014 and his artwork has been featured in an LAAA’s gallery, but with artwork in this auction usually going for $1,000 or more, this opportunity is different.

“One becomes selected into the association by juried selection, as this event is also by juried selection,” Pache said. “I am very honored to be participating in the auction by donating my piece. As an emerging artist, this is truly a great step and I thank all who are making it possible.”

The featured piece is called “Cabin View” and will be on display on Saturday, August 3 at Gallery 825 on La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles and auction bidding can even be done online. Beginning July 19, you can visit paddle8.com to bid online. You can also visit laaa.org for more information.