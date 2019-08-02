Medal of Honor recipient visits California

ANAHEIM, Calif. – On a perfect California evening, the Disneyland Resort paid tribute to the U.S. Army’s most recent recipient of the Medal of Honor on July 13.

Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia was the guest of honor during the nightly ceremony where the American Flag is lowered at the end of the day.

The Dapper Dans singers, accompanied by the Disneyland Marching Band, provided patriotic music while the Disneyland security team color guard lowered the National and State Colors during the evening retreat ceremony.

During the ceremony, the band plays each of the military branches songs, and veterans are asked to step forward to the flagpole and be recognized for their service to the Nation.

After the flags were lowered and folded, Disneyland Resort presented Bellavia with a proclamation naming him an “Honorary Citizen of Disneyland.”

Bellavia was in California for personal visits and interviews with local and national media about receiving the Medal of Honor.

While in the Golden State, he was hosted at several public speaking events, participated in media interviews and toured major facilities in the Los Angeles area.