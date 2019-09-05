Fort Irwin community to observe 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — On Sept. 11, the Commanding General, the 9/11 Memorial Foundation, the Directorate of Emergency Services and the Religious Services Office will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. Attendees are invited to reflect on the loss of 343 firefighters and emergency personnel, 60 law enforcement officers, 125 Pentagon staff, 2,753 civilians and more than 7,000 U.S. Military personnel who died on and after September 11, 2001.

The National Training Center/Fort Irwin contains one of three existing ladder trucks from Ground Zero, New York City Ladder Truck 152, which will be on display at the Fort Irwin’s September 11th Ceremony. Here is the schedule of events:

10-10:20 a.m. — Participants gather at Army Field parking lot

10:28-10:45 a.m. — Participant “Walk of Remembrance” to the Post Chapel (two blocks)

10:45-11:45 a.m. — Remembrance Ceremony at Post Chapel