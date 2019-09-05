Outgoing CSM Edwards calls Fort Irwin ‘Crown Jewel’ during Change of Responsibility

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Edwards, Jr. relinquished responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin at the Sandy Basin Community Center on Aug. 20. Moments before the ceremony, the Commanding General of the National Training Center Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater thanked Edwards for his excellence and unwavering service to the Garrison and the NTC. Several agencies followed his path and presented Edwards with awards and words of gratitude for his dedication and commitment to their cause in helping them in supporting Irwin and the Garrison.

The ceremony began with the passing of the colors from Soldiers of HHC Garrison team and afterward the Garrison Commander, Col. Jeannette Martin, praised Edwards.

“Looking across Garrison, it’s apparent that over the last 18 months, Command Sgt. Maj. Edwards contributed vastly to the Fort Irwin and the NTC mission,” Martin said.

Martin also said Edwards increased morale, readiness and quality of life for Soldiers and the community and his best accomplishment was spearheading the Barracks Manager Program.

Once Edwards took the podium, he thanked everybody for attending his relinquish of responsibility ceremony, especially his children and wife Yolanda, who could not attend because of her military obligation in Korea. Maj. Yolanda Edwards did view the ceremony, using the Facebook live option. Edwards, a native of Columbus Georgia, enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 1995 as a 13 Fox (Forward Observer) Field Artillery and attended One Station Unit Training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

“Maj. Gen. Broadwater, Mrs. McCullum, thank you for your leadership, guidance and support during my tenure as the Garrison Sargent Major,” Edwards said. Edwards also said a special thanks to all of NTC’s community partners in Barstow, Apple Valley, Victorville, southern California and Vegas.

“The ‘Crown Jewel’ (Fort Irwin) has certainly benefited from your partnership and unwavering support,” Edwards said. His next assignment will be at the NCOA academy in Korea.

Fedorisin followed Edwards and took to the podium for his remarks.

“Col. Martin, my wife and I are excited to get to know you and work with you,” he said. “We look forward to continuing improving the Irwin community, supporting the National Training Center mission and ensuring that Irwin remains the best in the west.”

Fedorisin is from Blooming Grove, Pennsylvania, and enlisted in the Army in 2000 as an Infantryman and attended One Station Unit Training in Fort Benning, Georgia.