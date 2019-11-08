Veterans Day Retail, Food, and other goings-on

The Home Depot

Veterans are being offered a 10 percent military discount on in-store purchases on select items. All veterans are eligible for this discount during the Veterans Day weekend. Visit the Home Depot website for details.



Walgreens – November 8-11, 2019

Nov. 8-11, military, veterans and their families receive a 20 percent discount. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans. Visit the Walgreens website for details.



Dollar General

Veterans and families receive an 11 percent discount on Nov. 11 on qualifying items in store and online. See website for details.







Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Proof of service required.



Buffalo Wild Wings

On Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military get a free order of small boneless or traditional wings and a side of fries. This offer is valid at participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations and is for dine-in only. Beverages, taxes, and gratuity are not included in this offer. Proof of military service is required.



Chili’s Grill & Bar

All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2019.



Chipotle

Buy-one/get-one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. Offer valid for all U.S. military (active-duty, Guard/Reserve, and retired military), military spouses with ID, and veterans. For in-restaurant orders only; offer not valid for online, mobile, fax, or catering orders



Denny’s

All veterans, active, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.



Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free donuts to active duty military and veterans on Nov. 11. Offer limited to one per customer while supplies last, but no purchase or military ID is required.



IHOP

On Nov. 11, IHOP will offer veterans and active duty service members the choice of a free breakfast combo or a free stack of Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes. Proof of military service required.



Little Caesars Pizza

On Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.



Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

On Veterans Day, active and former military can enjoy a complimentary dessert, and a 20 percent discount with proof of service. Veterans receive 20 percent off the entire month of November for ‘Military Family Month.’



Menchie’s

Veterans and active-duty military can get the first six-ounce of frozen yogurt for free. Proof of military service is required.



Olive Garden

Olive Garden is having a Veterans Day free meal for all active-duty military and military veterans on Nov. 11. Valid proof of military service required.



Outback

Veterans with a military ID can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage on Nov. 11, and 20 percent off their check Nov. 12 to Dec. 31. Call or visit your nearest location for details.



Red Lobster

Active duty military, reserve and military veterans can stop by Red Lobster and get a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11, 2019. Valid proof of military service is required.



Red Robin

All veterans and active duty military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.



Sizzler

Participating Sizzler locations will be serving veterans and active military members a Veterans Day free meal until 4 p.m., Nov. 11. You’ll get to choose from a six-ounce Tri Tip Steak, single Malibu Chicken, or Half Dozen Jumbo Crispy Shrimp. Individuals will also receive a free side and a coffee, tea, or fountain drink. Proof of military service is required.



Starbucks

Free tall coffee for vets, active duty military, and spouses



TGI Fridays

Military guests with a valid military ID will be treated to a free lunch menu item up to $12 on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These guests also will receive a $5 coupon for their next meal at Fridays. Call your local TGI Fridays for details.



Yard House

Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer on Nov. 11 with valid military ID. Offer is valid for dine in only.