Plane Crazy Saturday marks Women’s History Month

Plane Crazy Saturday is celebrating Women’s History Month 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 21 at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

Local private pilot and aerospace engineer Diane Barney will share her flying adventures, and discuss her experiences with test work on the X-57 Maxwell, NASA’s first all-electric aircraft that is slated to fly by the end of the year.

Barney’s presentation starts at 11 a.m. in the conference/board room. Seating is limited, and tickets will be available at the Mojave Transportation Museum. There is no charge, but a donation to the museum is requested.

Barney is an Air Force veteran, aeronautical, aerospace engineer, pilot and aircraft owner. She currently lives in Mojave.

Barney graduated from Perdue University with Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering degree, and served in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years. Barney has worked at Scaled Composites as a liaison engineer and as a flight test analyst engineer (Consultant/Independent Contractor) at The Spaceship Company.

Presently, she is a senior flight systems engineer with ClancyJG International at NASA Armstrong Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Three years ago she was in North Carolina dealing with a family illness. After everything seemed okay, she happened to look at a post on Barnstormers and found a 1946 Piper J-3 Cub for sale in South Carolina. Looking turned into buying, and since this Air Force veteran doesn’t really like to fly commercial, she decided to fly her new Cub home to Mojave!

She took off Sept. 7, 2017, and arrived at Tehachapi Airport on Sept. 13. She chose Tehachapi because her hand-held radio was giving some problems. Arriving in Tehachapi at 11 a.m. on Sept. 13, it had taken seven days, 29 flights, and 36.2 hours of flying, She had traveled 2,012 nautical miles at 80 mph.

Barney also owns a Grumman Tiger and co-owns a 1943 open-cockpit Stearman with Tehachapi resident Dustin Mosher.

This is historical aircraft display day, and a free family educational event. Children are especially welcome.

Local area pilots will display their unique, one-of-a-kind and historical aircraft. Pilots can fly in and display their aircraft. Walk-in traffic should enter through the Voyager Restaurant. Additionally, Steve Rushford will be on hand in the Voyager Restaurant to sign tax-exempt forms for pilots.

So bring your camera, take lots of photographs, and visit with some of Mojave’s famous pilots.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Mojave Air and Space Port, Voyager Restaurant, Rosamond News, Mission Bank – Mojave, Comfort Inn & Suites – Mojave, Karl’s Hardware – Rosamond, Mojave and Boron, The Loop Community Newspaper – Tehachapi, Thom Lapworth – Civ-Mil support, and Golden Queen Mining.

There is no smoking or dogs or other animals (except service animals) permitted on the flightline.

For more information, or to R.S.V.P., email info@mojavemuseum.org, or call 661-824-2481.









