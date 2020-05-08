Advertisement

Military leaders reflect on the 75th anniversary of the Allies victory in Europe.



Victory in Europe 75th Anniversary

Commemorating V-E Day: Messages from around the world



As the world marks the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, we honor the service and sacrifice of those who fought in World War II. Here, members of the military and other personalities reflect on the 75th anniversary of the Allies’ victory in Europe, and ambassadors from Allied nations share their reflections.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact