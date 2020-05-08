Advertisement
Military leaders reflect on the 75th anniversary of the Allies victory in Europe.
Victory in Europe 75th Anniversary
Commemorating V-E Day: Messages from around the world
As the world marks the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, we honor the service and sacrifice of those who fought in World War II. Here, members of the military and other personalities reflect on the 75th anniversary of the Allies’ victory in Europe, and ambassadors from Allied nations share their reflections.
