A youngster offers canned drinks to Soldiers in the California Army National Guard’s 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, June 4, 2020, during their mission in downtown Los Angeles, to support state and local agencies during a period of civil unrest. The Guardsmen were activated following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call-up and are supporting various Cal Guard missions to protect and defend the lives and property of Californians.









