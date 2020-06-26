AFWERX announces latest upcoming workshops, events

Advertisement

There are exciting new AFWERX opportunities and upcoming events. Get involved early in the Challenge process by signing up for one of the design thinking workshops, open to industry, academic and DOD subject matter experts.

Inflight Bladder Relief Equipment Equality Virtual Workshop July 7-9

AFWERX is gearing up to hold a three-day virtual workshop to address inflight female aircrew bladder relief. The Air Force is reimagining an improved bladder relief system that will provide hands-free urine collection without causing skin irritation and preventing adverse physical effects such as dehydration and/or negative psychological effects. For more information or to express your interest in this event, visit https://share.hsforms.com/1WZ366ovpQviXeguBa0jYMg38nok

Emergency Aircrew Response

Workshop dates to be announced. Air Force Global Strike Command is interested in expanding its capability to provide a seamless alert system for ground and air crews of potential threats. Sign up now to express your interest to be invited to an upcoming AFWERX workshop. For more information or to express your interest in this event, visit https://share.hsforms.com/1WZ366ovpQviXeguBa0jYMg38nok.

Express in Future Topic Areas

AFWERX Challenge — AFWERX is always adding new Challenges. Let us know your areas of expertise so we can reach out to you about relevant new projects. For more information or to express your interest in this event, visit https://share.hsforms.com/1WZ366ovpQviXeguBa0jYMg38nok

Air Force Virtual Datathon, July 14-16

The Department of the Air Force’s Chief Data Office has partnered with AFWERX and TRON in a hackathon-style event. This challenge aims to improve the current C-17 flight scheduling process by enhancing the TRON “Puckboard” flight scheduling application. We’re changing the way Air Force tackles big data. Join the movement. Airmen only! Register now at https://events.afwerxchallenge.com/cdo-datathon

Hack-A-Sat: Space Security Challenge 2020, Aug. 7-9

The Air and Space Force along with U.S. Defense Digital Service have partnered with industry and academia to harness the talents of security researchers to advance cybersecurity in space. After 2,000 people competed in the qualifying event, eight teams emerged to test their skills in the final event at DEF CON, Aug. 7-9. It’s a first of its kind innovative and fully immersive experience for spectators to connect, learn, and hone their skills while the world’s best hackers champion this challenge. For more information, visit https://www.hackasat.com/

AFWERX Challenge is a platform for strengthening the U.S. Air Force.

It is a mechanism for finding the right solution for the Air Force customer despite the size, structure, and origin of the organization offering the solution.

The challenge process is a user-centric market research approach that empowers Air Force contracting officers to utilize the appropriate procurement method to rapidly partner with the top emerging technology providers participating in the challenge. A proven method, AFWERX Challenge has delivered approximately $34 million in contracts and investments.



