U.S. Army

GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Research Triangle Park, N.C., was awarded a $342,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to procure mass quantities of COVID-19 vaccines from multiple vendors to support military locations and personnel throughout the continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Research Triangle Park, N.C., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $342,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-20-C-0048).

Texas Workforce Commission, Austin, Texas, was awarded a $38,802,551 firm-fixed-price contract for full food services at Fort Bliss, Texas. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 29, 2026. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-20-D-0012).

Nugate Group LLC,* San Jose, Calif., was awarded a $36,074,891 firm-fixed-price contract for custodial services at Fort Hood, including cleaning and trash removal. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Fort Hood, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $598,999 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas, is the contracting activity (W91151-20-C-0013).

Inland Dredging Co. LLC,* Dyersburg, Tenn., was awarded a $24,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for rental of 24-inch cutterhead pipeline for dredging navigation projects in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-20-D-0071).

American Ordnance LLC, Middletown, Iowa, was awarded a $12,744,313 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to install package boilers at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Middletown, Iowa, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2019 procurement of ammunition (Army) funds in the amount of $12,744,313 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-20-F-0005).

Schroth Safety Products LLC,* Pompano Beach, Fla., was awarded a $9,847,500 firm-fixed-price contract for safety harnesses to secure Stryker vehicle occupants. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-D-0086).

JLC Trucking LLC,* Troy, Tenn., was awarded an $8,353,878 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish all plant, labor and materials for levee gravel resurfacing and any incidental related work according to the specifications and plans along the St. Francis Levee. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Wynne, Ark., with an estimated completion date of May 14, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance (Recovery Act) funds in the amount of $8,353,878 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tenn., is the contracting activity (W912EQ-20-C-0010).

TSAY/Ferguson-Williams LLC,* San Juan Pueblo, N.M., was awarded a $7,294,065 cost-plus-award-fee contract for base operations and maintenance services at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Air Field. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Stewart, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $2,431,355 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Stewart, Ga., is the contracting activity (W9124M-20-C-0003).



U.S. Navy

Ultra Electronics Inc., Montreal, Canada, is awarded a $145,375,113 firm-fixed-price contract with options for the delivery of Amphibious Tactical Communications Systems (ATCS). This contract includes a base period of approximately three years and an option period of approximately seven years which, if exercised, will bring the cumulative value to an estimated $145,375,113. Work will be performed in Montreal, Canada, at the contractor’s facility. ATCS is a system that leverages the Ultra Orion X500 radio to provide line-of-sight shipboard systems in support of amphibious command, control, communications, computers and intelligence requirements. ATCS supports reliable, high-capacity terrestrial, ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore voice, data and video communications. Work is expected to be completed by July 2023. If all options are exercised, work may continue through July 2030. Spectrum relocation funds in the amount of $26,824,132 were allocated at time of award and will be placed on individual orders issued against this contract. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured because it is a sole source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), with only one responsible source (Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N00039-20-D-0056).

L3 Technologies Inc., Camden, N.J., is awarded a $47,604,086 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only contract to design, develop, test, integrate and verify the Navy Wideband Anti-Jam Modem (WAM) and provide engineering support services (ESS). WAM is the Navy’s next generation wideband satellite communications modem that will be integrated with the Navy multiband terminal on ships and submarines, as well as the modernization of enterprise terminal on shore for communications over the wideband global satellite communications constellation. This contract includes options for the production of WAM and additional ESS, which if exercised will bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $83,073,894. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (55 percent); Camden, N.J., (23 percent); Tempe, Ariz., (14 percent); Hanover, Md., (4 percent); San Diego, Calif., (2 percent); Bonita Springs, Fla., (1 percent); and Chambersburg, Penn., (1 percent). If all options are exercised, work may continue through August 2027. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,470,202 will be obligated at time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was competitively procured via Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) e-Commerce and Federal Business Opportunities websites and three offers were received. NAVWAR, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N00039-20-D-0065).

General Atomics, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $32,320,871 cost-plus-incentive-fee, indefinite-delivery/definite-quantity contract for submarine demonstration hardware. This contract is for a five-year ordering period and does not include options. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif. The contract will provide for the manufacturing design drawings, engineering, fabrication, inspection and assembly of prototype submarine components, as well as the equipment required to support proposed research and development, testing and evaluation. The first task order is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $252,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Contracting Opportunities website, and four offers were received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, West Bethesda, Md., is the contracting activity (N00167-20-D-0013).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Va., is awarded a $24,348,775 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6327 to exercise an option for support equipment and operational level and depot level spares for Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Block One Systems. This contract option combines purchases for the Navy (12 percent); and the government of Australia (88 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in San Diego, California. Work is expected to be complete by June 2022. FMS and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,202,597 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Heffler Contracting Group,* El Cajon, Calif., is awarded $24,000,000 maximum amount, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for new electrical work, additions, alterations, maintenance and repairs. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Base Coronado, Naval Base Point Loma, Naval Base San Diego, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif. The work to be performed provides for the minimal design, installation, supervision, equipment, material, labor and all means necessary for new work, additions, alterations, maintenance and repairs of electrical systems at various government installations. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of July 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M, N) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); O&M, N; and O&M (Marine Corps). This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov contract opportunities website and eight proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-20-D-1109).

Q.E.D. Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Va., is awarded an $18,105,774 cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action in support of engineering services and technical services. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the world as assigned by each task order. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) engineering, technical, production and subsequent logistic support services (including personnel and facilities) required establishment and maintenance of rotatable pools of steam propulsion plant main steam and auxiliary steam system components and steam boiler appurtenances and associated equipment and spares required by NSWCPD Code 412. Work is expected to be complete by July 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $500,000 will be obligated at time of award on the initial task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the contracts opportunities website at beta.SAM.gov and one offer was received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N64498-20-D-4025).

J&J Maintenance Inc., doing business as J&J Worldwide Services, Austin, Texas, is awarded a $17,152,516 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services (BOS) at Naval Station Rota, Spain. The maximum dollar value including the base period and nine option periods is $156,375,286. Work will be performed in Rota, Spain. BOS services to be performed include, general information; management and administration; aviation fuel support; housing (family housing and unaccompanied housing); facilities support (facility management, facility investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management and grounds maintenance and landscaping); transportation; and environmental. Work is expected to be completed by June 2029. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,430,309 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website and seven proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N62470-20-D-0012).

Catalyst Engineering Inc.,* Foothill Ranch, Calif., is awarded a $15,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fencing construction projects at various government installations within the metro San Diego, California area. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed at the Naval Bases San Diego, Coronado and Point Loma; and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The work to be performed provides for the design, construction, supervision, equipment, material, labor and all means necessary for fencing construction, repairs, renovations and new construction projects. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of July 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M, N) contract funds in the amount of $2,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); O&M, N; and O&M (Marine Corps). This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov contract opportunities website and five proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-20-D-1118).

Bilbro Construction Co. Inc.,* Escondido, Calif., is awarded a $10,580,888 firm-fixed-price task order (N62473-20-F-5112) under a multiple award construction contract for the repair of a firefighting operations facility at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif. The task order also contains two planned modifications, which if issued, will increase the cumulative task order value to $10,624,688. Work will be performed in Barstow, California. The work to be performed provides for the renovation of the existing facility (Building 322) to accommodate firefighting operations. It will be renovated into a fire station to house a consolidated headquarters and satellite fire station with the emergency vehicle fleet and equipment for the Nebo Annex. The renovated facility will create administrative spaces, meeting spaces, equipment storage, vehicle maintenance bay spaces and bunkrooms for firefighting personnel. The work will include seismic retrofit upgrades in preparation for natural disaster operations. The planned modifications, if issued, provide for furniture, fixtures and audiovisual equipment. Work is expected to be completed by February 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $10,580,888 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-17-D-4630).

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. (SLNC), Annapolis, Md., is awarded $10,420,750 for a firm-fixed-price contract. The option is with reimbursable elements to support Military Sealift Command’s sealift program for employment in worldwide trade for the transportation and/or prepositioning of cargo by the shallow draft tanker MT SLNC Pax. This is Option One of the current contract. The current contract includes a one-year firm period of the performance, three one-year options periods and one 11-month option period. The cumulative value of this contract, if all options are exercised, is $51,436,350. Work will be performed in the Western Pacific Ocean (intentions of Japan or Republic of Korea), and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by June 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,420,750 for Option One are obligated for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 and are currently available for performance under this contract action. This contract was a small business set-aside with more than 50 companies solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and three offers were received. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N32205-19-C-3504).

Advanced Acoustic Concepts LLC, Hauppauge, N.Y., is awarded a $9,599,727 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract procures updates to the common acoustic simulation environment fidelity implementation software and associated hardware for airborne anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training systems under Small Business Innovation Research Topic N03-074 titled, “Development of a Supportability Performance Assessment System for Training Systems.” Work will be performed in Hauppauge, N.Y., (82 percent); and Lemont Furnace, Penn., (18 percent). These updates will correct known deficiencies, provide capability upgrades and resolve obsolescence issues for installation and integration into ASW training systems for the Navy’s P-8A Poseidon weapons and tactics trainers, part task trainers and tactical operational flight trainers. These improvements will narrow the gap between the physics-based ocean environmental simulation and those seen during real world at-sea operations enabling a marked improvement in trainer fidelity and training effectiveness. Work is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,103,485; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,496,242 will be obligated at time of award, $8,103,485 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N61340-20-C-0028).

Public Works Contractor Inc., doing business as PWC Inc.,* Spring Valley, Calif., is awarded a $9,586,249 firm-fixed-price task order (N62473-20-F-5110) under a multiple award construction contract for the repair of boiler buildings 1577E1, 1577E2 and 1577E3 at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif. Work will be performed at Twentynine Palms, Calif. The work to be performed provides for essential repairs to three natural gas/diesel fuel-fired water tube boilers, which provide hot water to the heating and cooling, domestic hot water and steam utilization systems of approximately 170 facilities. This project will include hydro testing, boiler inspections, emissions testing and provisions for the cyber security of facility-related control systems. Work is expected to be completed by November 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $9,586,249 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-19-D-2418).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Md., is awarded a $9,209,590 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N64267-20-C-0058 for operations, maintenance, engineering and management services in support of combined tactical training range systems and equipment. Work will be performed in Fallen, Nev., (30 percent); Havelock, N.C., (15 percent); Virginia Beach, Va., (14 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (14 percent); Altoona, Fla., (5 percent), Beaufort, S.C., (4 percent); Key West, Fla., (4 percent); Manns Harbor, N.C., (3 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (3 percent); Whidbey Island, Wash., (3 percent); El Centro, Calif., (2 percent); Miramar, Calif., (2 percent); and Lemoore, Calif., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by August 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,818,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, Calif., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Air Force

AC Inc., Huntsville, Ala., has been awarded a $27,403,200 firm-fixed-price contract for Standoff Precision Guided Munitions (SOPGM) shipping containers. This contract provides for manufacture and delivery of SOPGM containers to various locations for various munitions. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be completed July 30, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 procurement research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,265,600 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8656-20-D-0023).

Becton, Dickinson and Co., Sparks, Md., has been awarded a $24,281,829 contract for Veritor point-of-care COVID-19 test kit production expansion initiative to establish additional domestic manufacturing capabilities. Work will be performed in Sparks, Md., and is expected to be completed Feb. 28, 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8656-20-C-0025).

Applied Research Associates, Albuquerque, N.M., has been awarded a $17,600,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Lethality, Vulnerability and Survivability (LVS) 2020 effort. This contract provides for research and development for new LVS models and methodologies, thus allowing analysts to assess concept weapons against existing and developing targets. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and is expected to be completed July 30, 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin AFB, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8651-20-D-0041).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Sunnyvale, Calif., has been awarded an $8,093,513 fixed-price-incentive-firm modification (P00095) to contract FA8808-12-C-0010 for the delivery of two Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) space vehicles. The contract modification is to modify the On-Orbit Test Process of Space Vehicle 6 under the basic contract. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif., and is expected to be completed by December 2020. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 Space procurement funds in the amount of $8,093,513 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $2,074,959,632. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Defense Logistics Agency

Fresenius Kabi USA LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $39,209,282 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for numerous pharmaceutical products. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a one-year base contract with nine one-year option periods. Location of performance is Illinois, with a July 29, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 Warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2D0-20-D-0009).

US Foods Inc., Livermore, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $33,298,080 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a two-year base contract with one one-year option period and one two-year option period. Location of performance is California, with a July 23, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customers are Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-20-D-3276).

*Small Business









