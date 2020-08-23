Space Force hosts upcoming Space Force Pitch Day in Spring 2021

Advertisement

The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center is hosting the Space Force Pitch Day event in the spring of 2021.

The event is tentatively scheduled to be held in Los Angeles, however, SMC is also considering a virtual environment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Space Force Pitch Day is designed to showcase the Space Force’s ability to partner and develop modern business practices that enable the development of a small business ecosystem of dual-use cutting edge technologies that support the defense industrial base to enable the fielding of fast, relevant and affordable solutions.

“Space Force is committed to procuring things differently. We continue to recognize the need for faster and smarter methods to quickly identify, procure and develop military space solutions. Space Pitch Day is one way SMC is bridging the gap between small businesses and the military,” said Maj. Ryan Pennington, project lead, SMC’s Deputy Space Ventures.

During the event, the most promising small businesses will be invited to pitch their ideas to a team of Air and Space Force experts, commercial investors and defense partners for an opportunity to compete for an “on the spot” contract award. These potential partners are currently undergoing the process of collaborating with warfighters to deliver a joint pitch to Program Executive Officers (PEOs) establishing a direct connection to military warfighters.

“The inaugural Air Force Space Pitch Day last year was very successful. Although SMC is hosting its second pitch day event, it really is the first under the USSF. We are excited to host another event that enables us to grow and leverage small-business innovation into thriving ecosystems,” said Dr. Roberta Ewart, SMC’s chief scientist.

“The next SMC Space Force Pitch Day event will have the same focus and that is to open doors for innovative technologies and ideas and then create transition on-ramps into the USSF enterprise and architecture. We are fielding tomorrow’s Space Force faster and smarter and we do this by changing the way we buy things,” said Ewart.

For more information and to register for the upcoming Space Pitch Day log on to www.spaceforcepitchday.com

The Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the U.S. Space Force’s center of excellence for acquiring and developing military space systems. SMC’s portfolio includes space launch, global positioning, military space vehicle communications, defense meteorological space vehicles, range systems, space vehicle control networks, space-based infrared systems, and space situational awareness capabilities.









