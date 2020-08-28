Headlines – August 28, 2020

Advertisement

News

U.S., China trade jibes as military tensions worsen-

The United States and China traded jibes as military tensions grow between the world’s two largest economies, with the U.S. defense chief vowing not to “cede an inch” in the Pacific and China saying Washington was risking soldiers’ lives.



Russian submarine surfaces near Alaska during war exercise-

A Russian submarine surfaced near Alaska on Aug. 27 during a Russian war game exercise, U.S. military officials said.





Business

Drone maker General Atomics lays off hundreds-

Privately held drone maker General Atomics, of San Diego, is laying off approximately 630 of its roughly 10,000 employees.



Armaments consortium launches new path to field high-tech prototypes-

The National Armaments Consortium, along with the DOD Ordnance Technology Consortium and Army Contracting Command-New Jersey, is taking steps to fast-track their armament prototyping efforts, it was announced Aug. 27.



India to sell stake worth $680 million in fighter jet maker-

India plans to sell as much as 15% stake in state-run defense contractor Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. through a public offering of shares, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks funds to shore up government coffers.



After initial ban, Pentagon approves 5 small commercial drones for troops-

The Pentagon has given the green light for military units to purchase small drones from five companies following a monthslong review aimed at ending the military’s reliance on emerging tech made in China.



Missiles are advancing so quickly that their names need to change, report finds-

Missiles are developing so quickly that the old conventions for naming them no longer suffice, according to a new report, which suggests scrapping catchall descriptors like cruise, ballistic and hypersonic and moving to a more precise taxonomy for characterizing both U.S. and foreign missiles.



U.S. sanctions on Chinese firm at center of South China Sea island-building ‘could ripple across Asia’-

The United States’ blacklisting of the Chinese contractor at the centre of Beijing’s island-building activity in the disputed South China Sea could have a disruptive ripple effect across Asia, diplomatic observers have said, pointing to the firm’s extensive presence from Sri Lanka to the Philippines.



BAE Systems, GDLS behind on ‘light tank’ prototype deliveries to U.S. Army-

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with integration and supply chain issues are preventing BAE Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems from delivering ‘light tank’ prototypes to the U.S. Army on time, Janes has learned.



U.S. Army issues Air Launched Effects agreements-

The U.S. Army on Aug. 24 issued 10 Air Launched Effects project agreements totaling $29.8 million, according to a service statement.



DARPA awards contracts for advancing modeling and simulation capabilities-

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency made two multi-million dollar contract awards to create an advanced modeling and simulation environment to increase the speed at which military leaders make decisions.





Defense

U.S. Navy wants to create a ‘hardware factory’-

A new request for information from the U.S. Navy outlines the service’s interest in launching a “hardware factory and hardware pipeline” to keep its fleet computing platforms up-to-date.



U.S. shipyards lack needed repair capacity, admiral says-

America’s shipyards lack the repair capacity the Navy needs in peacetime, let alone during war, a Navy admiral said Aug. 25.



Marines already in industry studies for light amphibious warship, in bid to field them ASAP-

The Marine Corps’ new Light Amphibious Warship program is already in industry studies, with the service pushing ahead as quickly as possible in an acknowledgement that they’re already behind in their transformation of the force.



Space Force was set to announce its new rank structure. Then, Congress stepped in-

The U.S. Space Force was all ready to move ahead with announcing a rank structure — until lawmakers stepped in, according to the newest military branch’s top enlisted adviser.





Veterans

Senate VA committee gets an ‘F’ in oversight-

The Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs has been underperforming in its oversight duties, according to an independent grading of congressional oversight.









