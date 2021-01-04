Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $189,266,657 predominately firm-fixed-price modification (P00001) to contract FA8634-21-C-2702 for F-15 Eagle Passive Active Warning and Survivability System (EPAWSS) low-rate initial production (LRIP). This contract modification adds government furnished property repair as well as acquisition of Group A and B kits, support equipment, mod line standup, technical orders and interim contractor support efforts for the LRIP of the EPAWSS systems which will be installed on existing F-15 aircraft. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2020 production funding in the amount of $92,624,357 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $268,836,240. Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors LLC,* Houma, La., is awarded a $178,082,877 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously-awarded contract (N0002419C2216) to exercise options for the detail design and construction of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Auxiliary General Oceanographic Research Variant (NAV) Ship 1 and Ship 2. This award completes Phase II of the NAV two-phase, down-select competition. This option exercise is for the detail design and construction for the NAV Ships 1 and 2. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors LLC will be the shipyard responsible for the ship construction of the two NAV vessels (lead ship and additional ship). Work will be performed in Houma, La., (60 percent); Alpharetta, Ga., (15 percnet); Lynnwood, Wash., (7 percent); New Orleans, La., (6 percent); Gray, La., (5 percenet); Crozet, Va., (3 percent); Alesund, Norway (2 percent); Amelia, La., (1 percent); and various locations across the U.S. (each less than 1%), and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Procurement, acquisition, and construction (NOAA) funding in the amount of $178,082,877 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $65,328,774 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-5603) for Ship Self-Defense System Combat System engineering support. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., (85 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (15 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) ($774,608; 42 percent); 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) ($739,015; 40 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) ($193,452; 10 percent); and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) ($154,739; 8 percent) funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minn., is awarded a $63,318,190 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-20-C-5380 to exercise options to procure MK 41 Vertical Launching System canisters and ancillary hardware. Work will be performed in Aberdeen, S.D., (90 percent); and Minneapolis, Minn., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2023. This contract modification combines purchases for the Navy (99 percent); and the government of Netherlands (1 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) ($46,466,921; 73 percent); 2021 Defense-wide procurement ($16,267,669; 26 percent); and FMS Netherlands ($583,600; 1 percent) funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



B. L. Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Ala., was awarded a $46,487,791 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of facilities to support the cultural and process improvement program MQ-9 Mission Control Element Group at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. The contract also contains 11 unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $55,395,736. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a headquarters building and an operations building which will house a multitude of various MQ-9 missions in support of the remote piloted aircraft program and operation needs. The complex will be focused around an exterior courtyard that promotes interaction amongst squadron personnel while allowing for a shared entry access point from the parking areas. The facilities design will utilize the roof lines to create a visually integrated complex. The options, if exercised, provide for a roadway and roundabout, landscape architecture enhancement, overhead electrical line relocation, data center cabinets and racks at the operations building, an electronic security system (ESS) at the operations building, an ESS at the headquarters building, furniture, fixtures and equipment at the headquarters and operations buildings and an audio visual package at the headquarters and operations buildings. Work will be performed in Sumter, S.C., and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2019 military construction, (Air Force) contract funds in the amount of $46,487,791 are obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with six proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-21-C-0004).





Space Development Agency

Space Exploration Technologies Inc. (SpaceX), Hawthorne, Calif., has been awarded a $150,450,000 firm-fixed-price contract for launch services from Vandenberg Air Force Base for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 Transport and Tracking Layer space vehicles. This award was made based on the Tranche 0 Launch request for proposal (HQ085021R0001) released Oct. 6, 2020, to which responses were due Nov. 9, 2020. SpaceX will provide standalone launch services via two launches, with the first launch occurring in September 2022, and the entire constellation on orbit no later than March 31, 2023. Work will be performed in Hawthorne, Calif.; Vandenberg AFB, Calif.; and McGregor, Texas. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 defense-wide research, development, test and evaluation funds will be obligated at the time of award. The Space Development Agency, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (HQ085021C0005).





Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Corp., Huntsville, Ala., is being awarded a $62,151,901 modification (P00098) for an existing sole source contract (HQ0147-14-C-0004) for targets and countermeasures highly specialized services. This modification brings the total maximum ceiling value of this contract from $213,952,732 to $276,104,633. This modification provides for the extension to the period of performance to allow for additional work in support of specific Joint Emergent Operational Need activities and other mission-related efforts. The work will be performed at Huntsville, Ala.. The period of performance is from Dec. 9, 2013, to Sept. 30, 2027. Research, development, test and evaluation funds will be utilized for this effort. No funding is being obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

AAI Corp., doing business as Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Md., was awarded a $36,680,072 fixed-price-incentive contract for contractor logistics support for the Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Md., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $36,680,072 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-C-0013).

