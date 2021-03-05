Advertisement

In an effort to explain a shift in the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) acquisition program and priorities – in line with a recently approved acquisition framework – the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office will host a virtual industry Day March 31 via Zoom.

ABMS will enable the technology and digital infrastructure necessary for U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force to meet the Joint All Domain Command and Control requirement. ABMS creates a secure, military digital network environment leveraging proven commercial technologies, infrastructure, and applications to provide 21st Century warfighting capability.

To create this environment ABMS focuses on six attributes: secure processing, connectivity, data management, applications, sensor integration, and effects integration. Through the six attributes ABMS will connect the joint force to enable all domain dynamic operations. The ABMS acquisition strategy focuses on delivering capability to the joint warfighter through Capability Releases and enduring digital infrastructure investments.

The ABMS Industry Day will provide an opportunity to learn more about DAF RCO, the vision for ABMS, the priorities within the ABMS acquisition program, and contracting mechanisms.

Attendance will be limited to two lines per company and requires registration for the event by March 17, 2021. Registrants will receive the Zoom information by March 26, 2021. DAF RCO will answer pre submitted questions at the end of the briefing. Questions must be submitted during the registration process for consideration.









