U.S. Army

Aecom Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., (W912DY-21-D-0063); Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., (W912DY-21-D-0062); Jacobs USAE JV, Arlington, Va., (W912DY-21-D-0061); HydroGeologic Inc.,* Reston, Va., (W912DY-21-D-0060); and APTIM Federal Services Inc., Baton Rouge, La., (W912DY-21-D-0059), will compete for each order of the $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to perform Military Munitions Response Program responses. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 10, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Avion Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded an $8,820,564 modification (000338) to contract W31P4Q-18-A-0047 for logistics support for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems project manager’s office. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $8,820,564 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $17,273,575 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001920C0047). This modification adds scope to provide production system engineering and program management support in support of CH-53K aircraft low-rate initial production. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,273,575 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

*Small business









