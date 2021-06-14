U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Va., is awarded a $37,849,913 firm-fixed-priced, long-term requirements contract for mini-stock point and the repair of items supporting the inertial navigation system AN/WSN-7, the AN/BPS-15/16 radar set and the DDG integrated bridge systems. This contract includes a 60-month ordering period with no options. All work will be performed in Charlottesville, Va., and is expected to be completed by June 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated as individual task orders are issued, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00104-21-D-PC01).



Florida State University – Center for Advanced Power Systems, Tallahassee, Fla., is awarded a $31,449,692 five-year (no options), cost-only contract action for research and development associated with shipboard electrical systems. Work will be performed in Tallahassee, Fla., (89 percent); Austin, Texas (4 percent); Tuscaloosa, Ala., (3 percent); Columbia, S.C., (2 percent); and Milwaukee, Wisc., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2026. Fiscal 2020 research, development test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $81,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via white paper selection under a broad agency announcement via the beta.sam.gov website, with multiple offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4113).



Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Md., is awarded an $26,913,657 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only contract for ship-installation, integrated logistic support, fleet support, and life-cycle-sustainment of the Navy’s AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 surface ship undersea warfare systems. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $61,729,316. The contract combines purchases for the Navy (97.6 percent); and the governments of Japan (2 percent) and Australia (0.4 perceet) under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Va., (26 percent); Everett, Wash., (23 percent); Norfolk, Va., (19 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (14 percent); San Diego, Calif., (13 percent); Bath, Maine (1 percent); Manassas, Va., (1 percent); Mayport, Fla., (1 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (1 percent); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,234,914 (43 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,892,808 (24 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,270,505 (11 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $974,554 (8 percent); fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $591,246 (5 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $498,393 (4 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $291,038 (2 percent); Foreign Military Sales Japan funds in the amount of $205,855 (1 percent); fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $68,850 (1 percent); and Foreign Military Sales Australia funds in the amount of $38,730 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which funds in the amount of $591,246 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-5202).



BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minn., is awarded an $18,809,833 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-4106 for the manufacture and delivery of Virginia-class propulsor components and assembly. Work will be performed in Louisville, Ky., (90 percent); and Minneapolis, Minn., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,809,833 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



L3 Harris Technologies Inc., San Diego, Calif., is awarded an $18,075,712 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides for the production and delivery of 285 modernized radios as well as associated engineering support necessary to calibrate and maintain special test equipment while in production. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,973,461; and fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $102,251 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921C0064).



International Marine & Industrial Applicators LLC, Spanish Fort, Ala., is awarded a $13,762,373 firm-fixed-price contract for preservation work onboard USS Toledo (SSN-769). The services under this contract include blasting, preservation, and surface preparation; touch-up, blasting, and painting of high solid coatings and non-high solid coatings; cleaning of sanitary and other tanks; construction of scaffolding required to accomplish taskings; general shipboard cleaning; containment/blast protection; preparation and preservation of dampening tiles; zinc replacement; lead ballast removal and installation; and special hull treatment removal, preparation, preservation, and installation. This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $16,997,778. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va.,, and is expected to be completed by May 2022. If all options are exercised work will continue through September 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with three offers received. The Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Va., is the contracting activity (N4215821CS001).



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $9,493,860 firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0434) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order provides systems engineering and program management services in support of CH-53K low rate initial production Lots 5 and 6 aircraft rate tooling. Work will be performed in Rochester, United Kingdom (67.6 percent); Kent, Wash., (14.3 percent); Stratford, Conn., (12. 9 percent); Berlin, Conn., (4.6 percent); Madrid, Spain (0.4 percent); and Cudahy, Wash., (0.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,493,860 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Textron Aviation Defense, Wichita, Kansas, has been awarded a $12,496,793 firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract action for Tunisia T-6C long lead items procurement and site survey. This contract provides for the procurement of long lead production items and spares to support delivery of eight T-6Cs in 2022 and conducting a site survey in Tunisia. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be completed October 2022. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Tunisia and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funding in the amount of $6,248,163 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8617-21-C-6235).







