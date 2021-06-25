Headlines – June 25, 2021

News

U.S. to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal-

Roughly 650 U.S. troops are expected to remain in Afghanistan to provide security for diplomats after the main American military force completes its withdrawal, which is set to be largely done in the next two weeks, U.S. officials told The Associated Press on June 24.



Biden meets Afghan leaders as U.S. troops leave, fighting rages-

U.S. President Joe Biden meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on June 25 to discuss Washington’s support for Afghanistan as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.



Iraq AUMF repeal vote delayed until mid-July-

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee plans to take up a bipartisan measure to repeal the 2002 and 1991 war authorizations for Iraq until at least mid-July, the panel’s chairman confirmed June 24.



U.S. to begin evacuating some Afghan nationals as they await visa approval-

White House officials have not said how many individuals will be moved or where they will be housed while they await a final decision.





Business

Harker: Navy planning new multi-year destroyer buy-

The Navy plans to enter into another multi-year contract for the Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyers, the acting secretary confirmed to Congress June 24.



Bell V-280 Valor tech demonstrator retires from flight-

Bell’s future vertical lift technology demonstrator, the V-280 Valor tiltrotor, has finished its flying career, according to a June 24 company announcement.



Leonardo DRS awarded contract for 150+ P5 Combat Training Systems for F-35-

Leonardo DRS Inc.’s Airborne & Intelligence Systems business division was awarded a contract from Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS), a division of Cubic Corporation, to deliver additional P5 Combat Training Systems (P5CTS) for the F-35 Lightning II, Leonardo announced in a June 24 release.



U.S. State Dept OKs possible sale of F-16s, missiles to Philippines-

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets, as well as Sidewinder and Harpoon missiles, to the Philippines in three separate deals with a combined value of more than $2.5 billion, the Pentagon said on June 24.





Defense

DOD quietly calls for shutdown of 70-year-old committee on women in the military-

In January of this year, the Pentagon quietly demanded the resignations of the 21 volunteer members of the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services, a roster that included eight retired generals and admirals.



Infantry training more intense as Marines Corps makes major changes, commandant tells senators-

Training for new Marines will become more rigorous as troops start to conduct more complex operations in smaller units, the commandant told senators June 24.





House lawmakers back big budget boost for Veterans Affairs programs-

The draft plan adds extra money for women veterans programs and prosthetics research.







